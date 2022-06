Obi-Wan Kenobi has broken Disney+ viewership records with its premiere episode. A press release from the company touts the Star Wars series as the new leader in the clubhouse. The franchise has been riding high with Star Wars Celebration going down last week in Anaheim. Announcement for more Lucasfilm content have erupted in California. Fans received word of The Mandalorian Season 3, Andor, Willow, Skeleton Key, The Bad Batch, and more. So, if you love Jedis, Bounty Hunters and all that they bring, it's a good time to be alive. Obi-Wan really managed to bring people in by playing on the affection for the older hero. Ewan McGregor returning to Star Wars was one of those headlines that you had to see to believe, but there it was.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO