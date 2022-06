The Tesla Model 3 standard range is Tesla's cheapest car. We have someone who has the truth about owning it after a year and let's see what they had to say about it. The standard range Model 3 RWD is Tesla's cheapest vehicle. Even with it being Tesla's least expensive vehicle, it is filled with many features. Here, we have one user's experience after one year of ownership. Let's see what he has to say.

GAS PRICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO