Toyota unveiled their all-new 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid and It may be the next RAV4 Hybrid of its stunning look, impressive gas mileage, and cozy aesthetic. The Toyota Corolla has just been one of those cars that really change the way we drive. Its success has been seen worldwide in almost every continent. It’s affordable, reliable, and efficient. However, it’s really not the car to drive cross country. If you have a family of four, chances are you either have a really big sedan or a small-sized SUV. Toyota knows that they need to fill in the light SUV market. To do this, they turned the Corolla into an SUV. And a good SUV at that.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO