A night of prog rock with Anthony Green in Pomona, CA

It was cool, cloudy and hazy Friday evening in late May at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The stage, however, was lit with a range of bright colors and a backdrop of rozy panels for the headliner, Animal Collective. As I waited in the pit for the music to start, there were talks amongst us about the opener; I had never heard of them, but I was curious to hear them play. As Spirit of the Beehive walked onstage, they were calm, collected and looked like a band that was tuning up and getting ready for a casual garage jam session. Their first three songs were layered with various beats and cyclical heavier pick-ups.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO