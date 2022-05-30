ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

A night of prog rock with Anthony Green in Pomona, CA

By Billy Beans
topshelfmusicmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis should be a thing: it should be some type of Las Vegas residency or traveling circus that never stops. Every artist witnessed at The Glasshouse in Pomona, California on May 21st — which included Tim Kasher, Anthony Green (of Circa Survive) and Laura Jane Grace — mentioned how they wished...

topshelfmusicmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
topshelfmusicmag.com

Animal Collective lights up Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre

It was cool, cloudy and hazy Friday evening in late May at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The stage, however, was lit with a range of bright colors and a backdrop of rozy panels for the headliner, Animal Collective. As I waited in the pit for the music to start, there were talks amongst us about the opener; I had never heard of them, but I was curious to hear them play. As Spirit of the Beehive walked onstage, they were calm, collected and looked like a band that was tuning up and getting ready for a casual garage jam session. Their first three songs were layered with various beats and cyclical heavier pick-ups.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vnexplorer.net

Real Estate newsletter: Feds try to seize a Holmby Hills mega-mansion

Welcome back to the Real Estate newsletter. It’s been a juicy week on the luxury beat, and our top stories have a little bit of everything: bribery allegations, celebrity, eye candy and a little dose of dangerous ambition. First, alleged bribery. When a Holmby Hills mega-mansion a few houses...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Pomona, CA
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Pomona, CA
Entertainment
LATACO

Elephant Hill Has Become a ‘Secret’ Off-Road Area In El Sereno, But Residents Are Defending It At All Costs

There is an oasis in El Sereno called Elephant Hill. Home to rabbits, reptiles, owls, hawks, coyotes, and even a bobcat (I crossed paths with its round, fuzzy tail once), it has 360° views that take your eyes on a sensory ride from downtown to the mountains and Catalina Island on a clear day. From above, the hills form an elephant-like shape. Locals have long referred to it as “The Heavens,” a name derived from a locked gate at an entrance that folks referred to as “The Gates of Heaven.” Goats, cows, and chickens roamed the hill when the Lifur Dairy Farm stood below it on Harriman Avenue and Pullman Street. The dairy closed in the late 1940s, but an underground stream still flows inconspicuously beneath its 110 acres that awake at dawn to a symphony of roosters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Jane Grace
Person
Tim Kasher
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Prog#Punk Rock Music#Avengers
Fox5 KVVU

Crews to begin $305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project on Tuesday

High gas prices are leading many drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles. Some drivers said range anxiety, fear over having enough charge for a long-distance drive, has been a barrier to enter into the electric vehicle market. Soon, the biggest Tesla charging station in the U.S. will open midway between from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Santa Monica Daily Press

Doctor dies of heart attack in Will Rogers park

Officials have identified the man who died at Will Rogers State park over the weekend as 53-year-old Los Angeles resident Jay Goldberg. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a man down on one of the trails. Two rescuers were lowered into the park where they found Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner said he died of a heart attack.
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
ANAHEIM, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to get Free Donuts this Friday

This Friday, June 3rd, is National Doughnut Day 2022! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KGET

BEST EATS: Soup dumplings at Tasty Noodle House in LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block. Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

2 shot in ‘gun battle’ at Rialto park during school trip

One person was killed and another wounded when a gun battle broke out in a Rialto park where elementary school children were playing during a field trip on Wednesday, authorities said. Neither victims were students. The shooting on the basketball courts of Rialto’s Alec Fergusson Park was during the field trip for about 100 Fitzgerald […]
RIALTO, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a street racing crash early Saturday morning in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino at about 12:30 a.m. on reports of a car accident [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy