Samin Nosrat’s recipe for kufte kebabs

 3 days ago
Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer

Kufte, kofte, kefta – call it what you like. It’s essentially a torpedo-shaped meatball, and every country in the near and Middle East, as well as the Indian subcontinent, has its own variation. I cook this dish when friends request a Persian meal but I can’t bear the thought of all the tinkering and chopping involved for any of our other endlessly complicated dishes.

Makes about 24 kebabs (serves 4-6) saffron1 large pinch

onion 1 large, coarsely grated

minced lamb 675g (preferably shoulder meat)

garlic 3 cloves, finely grated or pounded with a pinch of salt

ground turmeric 1½ tsp

parsley, mint, and/or coriander 6 tbsp, very finely chopped – herbs in any combination

freshly ground black pepper

salt

Grind the large pinch of saffron to a powder with a pinch of salt in a mortar and pestle. Add 2 tablespoons of boiling water and allow it to steep for 5 minutes. Push the onion through a sieve, press out as much liquid as possible, and discard the liquid.

Place the saffron tea, onion, lamb, garlic, turmeric, herbs and a pinch of black pepper into a large bowl. Add 3 generous pinches of salt and use your hands to knead the mixture together. Your hands are valuable tools here; your body heat melts the fat a little bit, which helps the mixture stick together and yields less crumbly kebabs. Cook up a tiny piece of the mixture in a frying pan and taste for salt and other seasonings. Adjust as needed, and if necessary, cook a second piece and taste again.

Once the mixture is seasoned to your taste, moisten your hands and start forming oblong, three-sided meatballs by gently curling your fingers around 2 tablespoons of the mixture. Lay the little torpedoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

To cook on a barbecue, grill the kebabs over hot coals until delightfully charred on the outside and just barely cooked through within, about 6 to 8 minutes. Rotate them often once they start to brown to give them an even crust. When done, the kebabs should be firm to the touch but give a little in the centre when squeezed. If you’re not sure whether they’re done, cut one open and check – if there’s a dime-size diameter of pink surrounded by a ring of brown, it’s done.

To cook indoors, set a cast iron frying pan over high heat, add just enough olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes, flipping once on each side.

Serve immediately or at room temperature, with rice and herby yoghurt or a carrot salad and charmoula.

Variations

To make Moroccan kofta, omit the saffron and replace the mixed herbs with 10g finely chopped coriander. Reduce the turmeric to ½ teaspoon. Add 1 teaspoon of ground cumin, ¾ teaspoon of hot pepper flakes, ½teaspoon of finely grated ginger, and a small pinch of ground cinnamon. Continue as above.

For Turkish köfte, use beef if desired. Omit the turmeric, saffron, and herbs and instead season with 1 tablespoon of Turkish Aleppo pepper (or 1 teaspoon of hot pepper flakes), ¼ cup of finely chopped parsley, and 8 finely chopped mint leaves. Continue as above.

From Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat (Canongate, £35)

