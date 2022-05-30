ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Trauma Surgeon Talks How Vitamin D3 Plays a Role in Possibly Reducing Violent Incidents Amongst Athletes Suffering from CTE

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
 3 days ago
As the discussions surrounding traumatic brain injuries and concussions continue, athletic coaches and supporters are seeking ways to predict and possibly, prevent violent incidents from happening. While research on the links between traumatic brain injuries and violent behavior gets more in depth, Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has discovered that...

MakeMeFries
2d ago

Most people hear of Vitamin D and how important it is, but I don't know very many people familiar with D3. And if you battle severe depression on the regular like I do, please look up D3 and it's mental health benefits. It has helped me a lot, especially with seasonal depression during the winter months when I can't be in the sun. Vitamin D3, people! It's amazing and natural!

Sussana Lee
2d ago

Dr Mer.cola has great article about VitD D3 lots of references too. He was vilified, banned & terrified by MSMedia, YT,Twitter, CNN etc for conspiracy theories & misinfo about Co.vid.. turns out he is right all along. He's the MD Joe Rogan, both razzled for interviewing experts.

KeepTheFaith
3d ago

I’ve heard that before! Some people don’t absorb it well and have to take a supplement. It helps with depression

