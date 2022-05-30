ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Memorial Day furniture sales at Wayfair, Amazon, Target and Ashley Furniture

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Shop the best Memorial Day 2022 furniture deals at Amazon, Target, Wayfair and more. Ashley Furniture / Madison Park / Target / Amazon / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking to prep your backyard for barbecues or transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary, these Memorial Day 2022 furniture sales are here to help. Redesign your home's interiors (and exteriors) for summer on a budget with the best furniture deals from Amazon , Target , Macy's and more.

The best Memorial Day furniture deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Memorial Day 2022 furniture deals you can shop today, including markdowns on sectionals, patio essentials and home office must-haves.

  1. Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon for $212.49 with on-page coupon (Save $87.50)
  2. Sol 72 Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions from Wayfair for $709.99 (Save $200)
  3. Saracina Home 2-Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand at Target for $244.99 (Save $105)
  4. Ashley Furniture Caitbrook Counter Height Dining Table and 4 Barstools Set for $619.99 (Save $99.96)
  5. Macy's Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa at Macy's for $2,199 (Save $2,026)

From outdoor furniture to living room décor, we found all the best furniture deals to complement any design aesthetic. Looking for farmhouse chic or mid-century modern furnishings? We've got you covered with the best discounts.

Memorial Day is today: Shop the 90+ best Memorial Day sales—save at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Last chance: Snag a $1,000 welcome offer for the Chase Sapphire Preferred

►Samsung deal: Save $50 when you preorder the advanced new Samsung Galaxy Neo G8 gaming monitor

Ready upgrade your furnishings in a big way? Keep scrolling to scoop all the best Memorial Day furniture sales right now.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best Amazon Memorial Day furniture deals

Shop Memorial Day furniture deals on dressers, desks and more right now at Amazon. Reviewed/Linsy Home/Wlive

The best Ashley Furniture Memorial Day furniture deals

Shop Memorial Day furniture deals on sectionals, dining tables and more right now at Ashley Furniture. Reviewed/Ashley Furniture

The best Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day furniture deals

From patio furniture to living room essentials, these Bed Bath & Beyond Memorial Day furniture deals have all your home design needs covered. Reviewed/Simpli Home/Everhome

The best Macy's Memorial Day furniture deals

Find Memorial Day markdowns on patio furniture and more at Macy's. Reviewed/Agio

The best QVC Memorial Day furniture deals

QVC's Memorial Day furniture deals let you save big on ton's of customer-favorite products—shop our top picks now! Reviewed/Home Reflections/Junk Gypsy

The best Target Memorial Day furniture deals

Target's Memorial Day furniture deals include incredible markdowns on desks, tables, chairs and more. Reviewed/Project 62

The best Wayfair Memorial Day furniture deals

Save on dressers, couches and more by shopping these incredible Memorial Day furniture deals right now at Wayfair. Reviewed/Three Posts/Mercury Row

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Most Memorial Day sales will officially kick off the weekend before the national holiday, but several retailers dropped incredible Memorial Day deals ahead of time. For instance, you can shop massive markdowns on furniture from the likes of Target , Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon . Meanwhile, if you missed Way Day 2022 , Wayfair is offering plenty of doorbuster deals on luxury furnishings that promise to make your home office and living spaces shine.

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is today, May 30 . The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

Where should I shop for Memorial Day furniture sales?

If you're after a few basic furnishings, Amazon is one of our all-time favorite places to shop for furniture. The massive online retailer has discounts on everything from office chairs and standing desks to dressers and coffee tables.

For pieces with a bit more character and charm, check out Macy's and Wayfair . Both storefronts have a wide selection of statement pieces and incredible markdowns on best-selling sofas, patio sets and dining tables.

What are the best Memorial Day furniture sales?

Whether you're a new homeowner, in the midst of a major home renovation or simply looking to refresh your interiors, there are tons of Memorial Day furniture deals that fit every budget and style.

If you're expecting guests this summer, consider the Macy's Radley 86-inch fabric queen sleeper sofa bed , down from $2,149 to just $1,329—a whopping $820 markdown. Meanwhile, for outside entertaining, you can't go wrong with the Sol 72 Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group , currently ringing up for as little as $709 thanks to a $200 price cut.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best Memorial Day furniture sales at Wayfair, Amazon, Target and Ashley Furniture

