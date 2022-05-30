Man with 'replica BB gun' shot by Henderson police

A man who was shot by police in Henderson on Monday morning is expected to recover from his injuries, the Henderson Police Department stated in a press release.

Police said their pursuit of the man began at approximately 7 a.m., after receiving a 911 call reporting a suspicious person in the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive (near Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard). The caller told police a man was "attempting to gain entry into parked vehicles."

Officers arrived and located the man, "and a brief foot pursuit ensued," police said.

"The male suspect produced what appeared to be a black handgun resulting in an officer-involved shooting," Henderson officials stated.

The man was shot and "officers immediately began life-saving measures," according to the police account. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the suspected handgun "was a replica BB gun; however, further investigation is needed to confirm the capability of the suspected weapon," officials clarified.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting. They're expected to be publicly identified within 48 hours, according to Henderson Police Department policy. Officials did not specify how many officers were placed on leave.

Police noted the ongoing nature of the investigation and said no further details about what happened would immediately be released.



