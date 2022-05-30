ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTNV 13 Action News

Man with 'replica BB gun' shot by Henderson police

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uBfK_0fv34txf00

A man who was shot by police in Henderson on Monday morning is expected to recover from his injuries, the Henderson Police Department stated in a press release.

Police said their pursuit of the man began at approximately 7 a.m., after receiving a 911 call reporting a suspicious person in the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive (near Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard). The caller told police a man was "attempting to gain entry into parked vehicles."

Officers arrived and located the man, "and a brief foot pursuit ensued," police said.

"The male suspect produced what appeared to be a black handgun resulting in an officer-involved shooting," Henderson officials stated.

The man was shot and "officers immediately began life-saving measures," according to the police account. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the suspected handgun "was a replica BB gun; however, further investigation is needed to confirm the capability of the suspected weapon," officials clarified.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting. They're expected to be publicly identified within 48 hours, according to Henderson Police Department policy. Officials did not specify how many officers were placed on leave.

Police noted the ongoing nature of the investigation and said no further details about what happened would immediately be released.


Comments / 1

Related
KTNV 13 Action News

Henderson police seek eyewitnesses to bike gang freeway shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Investigators in Henderson are asking eyewitnesses to contact them after a shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs this weekend. According to police accounts, members of the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang were riding together on U.S. 95 in Henderson after a Memorial Day event in Boulder City on Sunday morning. They were shot at by bikers affiliated with the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, according to an arrest report.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Bb Gun#Replica#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police detective arrested after allegedly pulling gun on citizen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was arrested for drawing his gun on a citizen during a driving altercation, the department announced. Colin Snyder was arrested Thursday on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with an incident on May 19.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hells Angels suspects appear in court after highway shooting; Henderson Police seek more info

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men arrested in connection with last weekend’s highway shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson appeared in court Thursday. Richard Devries, Stephen Alo and Russell Smith are accused in a shooting that injured seven people after a Memorial Day event in Henderson. Henderson Police said the men are members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police ID two officers who shot, wounded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the two officers who shot and wounded a suspect on Memorial Day Monday. Officers James Brown and Cody Obergh were involved in the shooting in the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near Burkholder Boulevard and Lake Mead Parkway. Obergh...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Police: Barricade at home in south Las Vegas ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade at a home in a south valley neighborhood that involved a man intermittently firing a gun has ended after more than four hours. According to Metro police, the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the incident started around 4:41 a.m. in the 9600 block of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested following highway shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - At least three people are facing charges following a shootout involving two rival motorcycle gangs on Highway 95. Just before noon on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Henderson Police were called to reports of a shootout that took place between the Hells Angels OMG and Vagos OMG.
HENDERSON, NV
Mohave Daily News

Kingman couple arrested in connection with armed robbery

KINGMAN — A Kingman man and a woman have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Golden Valley on May 22. Adam Gregory Wells, 41, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and disorderly conduct with a weapon, all felonies. Bridget...
KINGMAN, AZ
Nationwide Report

Man dead, 3-year-old boy in critical condition after a crash in Las Vegas; Lisa Guerino arrested (Las Vegas, NV)

On Wednesday morning, a 37-year-old man lost his life while a 3-year-old boy suffered critical injuries following a DUI crash in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road at about 4 a.m. The early reports showed that a grey 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading westbound on Centennial Parkway approaching Shaumber while a blue 2021 Volkswagen was going southbound on Shaumber.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy