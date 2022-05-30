ECU baseball: Pirates earn national seed, will host Greenville Regional

Long after Lane Hoover raced home to score the winning run on Bryson Worrell’s walkoff infield single on the final day of the regular season, East Carolina catcher Ben Newton lingered in the outfield grass at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Standing on his painted number “24,” Newton posed for pictures with his family and looked around at the mostly-empty stadium. The senior thought that the May 21 win over Houston might be the final time he would play a home game and he didn’t want to leave the field.

Fast forward a week and four wins later and Newton and his teammates will be preparing to play in front of the home crowd once again as the Pirates (42-18) were selected to host a regional for the fourth consecutive season.

“It’s exciting,” Newton said. “On senior day I didn’t want to leave Clark-LeClair. I just stood in the outfield with my family. It’s a special place to play college baseball and something I don’t take for granted. And to come back, my family is going to fly in to watch me play, it’s really exciting and a great feeling. I’m thankful that we could put together a body of work that brings us back here.”

Fresh off winning the American Athletic Conference tournament championship in Clearwater, Fla., ECU players and coaches gathered on Monday inside Towne Bank Towers. After a lunch of pulled pork and sides, the team turned toward several TVs tuned to the NCAA tournament selection show.

It was then that the Pirates learned of their No. 8 national seed which drew cheers and applause. It was the second time in program history that the Pirates’ earned a Top-8 national seed, with the other coming in 2001 when their coach, Cliff Godwin, was a player.

“When they first showed us on TV no one knew what to think,” Worrell said. “We all looked around for a second then we started celebrating.”

This will be ECU’s 32nd postseason appearance and sixth in the last seven years. ECU has qualified for a regional in 18 of the last 23 seasons and six times during Godwin’s eight-year tenure. The Pirates competed at the Coral Gables, Florida, Regional in 2015, Charlottesville, Virginia, Regional in 2016, and hosted in 2018, 2019 and 2021 in Greenville.

Joining the top-seeded Pirates in the Greenville Regional are No. 4 Coppin State (24-28), No. 3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) and No. 2 Virginia (38-17).

Coastal Carolina is one of four teams from the Sun Belt to make a regional. Virginia is one of nine teams to qualify for a regional out of the ACC, while Coppin State earned the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s automatic bid with a tournament championship.

ECU will open play against Coppin State at 1 p.m. on Friday. Virginia and Coastal Carolina will follow at 6 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN+.

The Pirates were the lone team from the AAC to make the tournament. Any other team would have needed to win the conference tournament to earn an automatic berth, but the Pirates stonewalled the rest of the league with their commanding finish to the season.

“This team is tough,” Godwin said. “It’s been tested in several different ways, some publicly and some not publicly. And that’s allowed them to be able to survive what we’ve had to go through this year.”

Indeed, there was a point during this college baseball season that ECU’s status to qualify for a regional was in doubt. And hosting was a far-off dream. The team opened the season with a 1-5 record, before going on a bit of a run to move above .500 at 14-13.

Since then, the Pirates have gone 28-5 and will enter the postseason on the nation’s longest active winning streak at 18 games. Nothing about that turnaround surprised Newton, who knew that he and his teammates were capable of a run like this.

“I can believe it. I have a lot of belief in all of my teammates and all the guys because I’ve seen them put in the work,” Newton said. “And not just in the spring, but in the fall and the summer. Everyone’s been getting ready for a long time.”

That work behind the scenes was on display as ECU bore down on the AAC over the past month. The Pirates haven’t lost since April 26, and have buried opponents with a relentless lineup and strong pitching.

ECU has scored more than twice as many runs as its opponents, scoring 134 while the pitching staff has allowed 61 runs during the 18-game winning streak. Also during this streak, ECU has collected 180 hits (an average of 10 per game), hit 20 home runs, drew 74 walks and hit a combined 48 doubles and triples while stealing 15 bases.

The Pirates’ pitching staff has been just as dominant. They have allowed 128 hits, 13 home runs, issued 45 walks and struck out 173 batters.

“There’s a lot of guys that can make an impact on a game,” Newton said.

The Pirates will hold normal practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, before holding a short, 75-minute practice on Thursday. ECU will then take the field on Friday for Game 1 of the double-elimination regional.

All 16 regionals are held June 3-6.