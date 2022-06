June 1, 2022 – PHOENIX, ARIZ. – Orcutt | Winslow, a Phoenix-based design firm, signed an agreement to acquire Helman Hurley Charvat Peacock (HHCP) Architects, an international master planning/architectural firm in Orlando, Fla., to expand its offerings and better serve its clients across new complementary markets. Bringing together more than 100 years of architectural practice, the experiential-focused collaboration strategy will mark a new opportunity to create some unique design offerings and “new” competition in an ever-changing playing field. Both firms consider this a merger of talent, aligned with their values of authenticity, and will maintain a firm size that emphasizes agility and personal attention at a global level.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO