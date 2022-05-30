Monday Morning Gambler: Aces’ Win Streak, Momentum Hard to Bet Against

BOSTON – The city was buzzing with anticipation of the Celtics' first appearance in the NBA Finals in over a decade. The game was held 3,000 miles away in San Francisco, but hundreds gathered outside Faneuil Hall for a watch party. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a big screen put up so fans could watch Game 1 between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Mayor Wu said it is a family-friendly event with Boston Police on patrol.She knows it's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, but Wu is asked for spectators to keep the peace."Come out and watch with everyone else and make sure to just be aware of who's around you and that you'll be celebrating alongside families and others," said Wu. "We all know what to do, and we can have a great time, celebrate our team, cheer our hardest, and come back and get rested for Game 2."The Celtics are looking for their first NBA title since 2008.

BOSTON, MA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO