Lady Honkers continue magical season, upset #2 North Douglas
lakecountyexam.com
3 days ago
The #7 Lakeview High Softball team (23-4) continued its pursuit of a softball state championship by upsetting #2 North Douglas (26-2) on Friday, May 27. Tyler McNeley continued her tear through the 2A/1A softball division, racking up a game-high 14 strikeouts. Following a huge road victory, Honkers Head Coach...
By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom The six OSAA track and field state meets took place May 19-21 at Hayward Field in Eugene. But what if, instead of six separate meets, there were only ONE meet, with all six classifications combined? In those hypothetical team standings, 64 boys ...
Last week we learned that the receiver corps of Oregon Football will be locked and loaded with new talent for the coming years thanks to strong recruiting efforts from new receivers coach Junior Adams. Not to be outdone, other positions on the team are starting to garner interest and commitments...
Ranked No. 4 in the nation, the Oregon State baseball team (41-13) is clearly one of the best in the country. That’s not to say it didn’t endure tough times this season. With a 12-9 victory over Arizona on May 13, the Beavers reached the 40-win mark for the 10th time in program history. They were ranked No. 2 in the country at the time by D1Baseball.com, primed to make a push for a fourth national championship after titles in 2006, 2007 and 2018.
As high school graduation approaches residents can now see Lakeview High School student senior banners hung along F street through Lakeview. At a recent meeting of the Lakeview Town Council, the Council approved the hanging of the senior picture banners as well as making it an annual tradition going forward.
As smalltown legends go, moviemaking isn’t quite Jesse James holding up your local bank. But some in Jacksonville, Oregon, still recollect when the stars rode in. Released 50 years ago, The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid resides quietly in the upper echelon of Oregon-shot Westerns. With mythmaking on its mind and a drizzle on its face, the film reinvents the tale of Jesse James (Robert Duvall) and Cole Younger (Cliff Robertson) attempting an 1876 hit on what they dub “the biggest bank west of the Mississippi.”
The Oregon Ducks have become famous for their explosive skill position players. In recent years, running backs such as LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner, and receivers such as Josh Huff and Dillon Mitchell, have had noteworthy careers and become household names in the sport. But as influential as these stellar...
(Bandon, Oregon) – Ever dreamed of finding a message in a bottle along the Oregon coast? Ever imagined it might be worth something, to boot? (Bottle photos courtesy Bandon Chamber Visitors Center) One little town on the south Oregon coast is providing just that as of today, June 1....
SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
The Oregon State Beavers are gearing up for a big official visitor weekend in Corvallis, featuring some of their top targets from across the country. Here's a look at the weekend's scheduled visitors* (*subject to change this week): 4-star offensive lineman Simione Pale (Elk Grove; California) - ...
One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program! This is my field report about an epic “Three Sister, Ten Day, Oregon Coast Art Crawl” with watercolorist Cheryl Long and textile artist Toren Brolutti. The Art Crawl was a way...
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One part of the southern Oregon coast is about to whoop it up in style. (Coos Bay's Cape Arago Lighthouse, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast) Coos Bay's Coos History Museum will be putting on the second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19, with a special talk held on June 14. It's going to be a great party with outstanding music, but also a chance to learn new things, watch some history happen, and honor a special day that memorializes the freeing of black slaves in the U.S.
Oregon lawmakers last year gave every public school district in Oregon the option to ban guns from their premises. So far, most districts have declined to take them up on the offer. Since a change to Oregon law in September, just 13% of the state’s public school districts have opted...
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Beginning Wednesday, June 1, angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is prohibited from Scottsburg Bridge upstream to River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within 200 feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to 200 feet upstream. This rule is in effect through Sept. 30, 2022. The rule protects wild summer steelhead, early returning fall chinook, and other native fish which are vulnerable while holding in colder water near tributary mouths during summer. Although spring has been wetter and cooler, Umpqua River water temperatures quickly rise in summer and much of Douglas County remains in abnormally dry to drought conditions. Anglers are reminded retention of wild adult and jack spring chinook is prohibited through June 30 in the mainstem Umpqua River. In the North Umpqua River, wild adult spring chinook retention is allowed one per day, 10 per year through June 30. When summer in the Umpqua Valley heats up, practice these tips for hot weather angling: Fish during the cooler early mornings. Land your fish quickly to help increase survival rates. Keep your fish in at least six inches of water while releasing it. Revive the fish before release. Keep the fish upright facing into the current; if the current is slow, move the fish back and forth slowly to help oxygenate the gills.
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
DESTIN, Fla. — In a college coaching world in which excessive work hours and high work ethics are the norm, Dan Lanning’s approach to the job stood out to Kirby Smart. It’s why when Smart had to replace an assistant on his staff after the 2016 season he hired Lanning, whom worked with him during the 2015 season while they were at Alabama.
Schools across the country are facing higher rates of teacher turnover, Lake County School District #7 Michael Carter said in a recent conversation with the Examiner; he reported that the current national average turnover is 18.5%. However, while LCSD #7 has some vacancies to fill, its turnover going into next school year is below the national average, despite rumors circulating in the community that Lakeview schools are facing a mass educator exodus.
Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook salmon in northern and southern parts of the coast from Aug. 1 through the end of the year. Numbers of wild Chinook in several coastal tributaries are forecast...
Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
