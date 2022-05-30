ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

REMEMBERING OUR FALLEN MILITARY HEROES

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY WAS THE SITE FOR SIOUX CITY ON MEMORIAL DAY TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY. COMMANDER RENE LAPIERRE...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

BANDITS TO HOLD MILITARY NIGHT WITHOUT AR-15 RIFLE GIVEAWAY

THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM WILL BE HONORING OUR MILITARY THIS SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, BUT THEY HAVE POSTPONED GIVING AWAY AN AR-15 RIFLE. BRETT FUNKE, THE TEAM’S DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING, SAYS THE GIVEAWAY HAS BEEN POSTPONED IN THE WAKE OF RECENT MASS SHOOTINGS IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK AND A TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Hospital Unveils Program For Vets, Service Members And Their Families

(Sioux City, IA) — MercyOne in Sioux City announced the launch of its military and veterans’ health care program heading into the Memorial Day holiday. Mercy’s Jessica Hanson says the initiative is designed to improve the care given to military service members, veterans, and their families. She says providers and staff have recently undergone training to help understand and respond to “health concerns and challenges specific to the military community.” There are more than 180-thousand veterans living in Iowa, and that number does not include those currently serving their country through the guard or reserves. Hanson says the hospital’s patient admission process has been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

UPDATE: Sioux City Bandits AR-15 Gun Giveaway Postponed

The Des Moines Register is reporting that the Sioux City Bandits have postponed their planned giveaway of an AR-15 at an upcoming game after pressure from sponsors. (. We all know minor league sports are prime for headline-making promotions, but the latest promotion of an indoor football team is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

How's Sergeant Bluff preparing to kick off RAGBRAI 2022

Ron Hanson, an executive chairperson for Sergeant Bluff's 2022 RAGBRAI launch planning committee, is clear about when he and all of the volunteers will feel fully ready to host the start of the annual ride across the state of Iowa. "There’s nothing checked off the list until they leave on...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Park Cemetery#Volunteers#Memorial Day#Keynoted
kicdam.com

Angie Mayer, 48, of Spirit Lake

Funeral services for 48-year-old Angie Mayer of Spirit Lake will be Friday, June 3rd, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in West Okoboji with burial at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KETV.com

Fire destroys second story, attic of Council Bluffs home

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A fire ripped through a Council Bluffs house early Thursday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wood said the fire was reported near Third and Story streets at 2:11 a.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof when they pulled up at the house. They said no one was home at the time and they knocked out the fire "fairly quickly."
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SUX Pride to honor family with Cole McClure Braveheart Award after tragic loss

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family is turning a tragic loss into hope for others in honor of a son, brother, friend and ally. One local pride group in Siouxland is introducing a new award in his honor. "He was always very precocious and mischievous, but that carried through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
klkntv.com

Shelter opens overnight for Nebraska families fleeing massive fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — The Omaha Fire Department opened a shelter overnight after recommending that people living near a large fire evacuate. This all began just south of downtown around 7 p.m. Monday. Thick smoke could be seen all across the city coming from the Nox Crete factory at...
kscj.com

LEIF ERIKSON POOL TO OPEN, RIVERSIDE DELAYED AGAIN

THE LEIF ERIKSON SWIMMING POOL ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE WILL BE THE FIRST PUBLIC POOL TO OPEN THIS WEEKEND ON SATURDAY JUNE 4TH. LEIF ERIKSON WILL OFFER REGULAR HOURS OF OPERATION, MONDAY-SUNDAY FROM 1:00 P.M. TO 6:00 P.M. AN ONGOING MAINTENANCE ISSUE HAS PUSHED BACK THE OPENING OF THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kynt1450.com

Alicia Hummel Murder-Seven Years Later

Seven years ago today, 29-year-old Alicia Hummel from Sioux City was murdered at Myron Grove west of Vermillion. The case remains unsolved to this day. The cause of death was drowning, but injuries to Hummel’s head and a cut on her neck led investigators to rule Hummel’s death a homicide.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

7 apply for upcoming NW Iowa district judge vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- Seven lawyers have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District. Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare and Sharese Whitesell, all of Sioux City; Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Highland Post opens doors in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A longtime Orange City butcher shop has a new meat-processing outpost. Woudstra Meat Market’s sister business, Highland Post, opened in early April at 1802 Albany Place SE and held its grand opening ceremony on May 5. “We broke ground May 16 of last year, so we were...
KELOLAND TV

2 people injured in crash on SD Highway 50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says they were called to a crash on South Dakota Highway 50 between 471st Ave and 472nd Ave around 2:30 p.m. On scene, authorities found a pickup truck...
VERMILLION, SD
kscj.com

WESTERN IA TECH RECEIVES MILLION DOLLAR GRANT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAVE AWARDED WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE A $1 MILLION GRANT TO INCREASE ACCESS TO CAREER ACADEMY PROGRAMS IN HIGH-DEMAND FIELDS THROUGH A NEW REGIONAL CENTER IN DENISON. THE GRANT WILL BE USED TO CREATE A NEW REGIONAL CENTER THAT WILL...
DENISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy