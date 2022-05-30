REMEMBERING OUR FALLEN MILITARY HEROES

(Sioux City, IA) — MercyOne in Sioux City announced the launch of its military and veterans’ health care program heading into the Memorial Day holiday. Mercy’s Jessica Hanson says the initiative is designed to improve the care given to military service members, veterans, and their families. She says providers and staff have recently undergone training to help understand and respond to “health concerns and challenges specific to the military community.” There are more than 180-thousand veterans living in Iowa, and that number does not include those currently serving their country through the guard or reserves. Hanson says the hospital’s patient admission process has been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.

3 DAYS AGO