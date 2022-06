An update on a shooting we told you about yesterday…. A Florence teenager identified as 17 year old Joshua McPherson was killed. Five people have been arrested in connection to the incident. Two juveniles as well as 19 year old Fanotti Nacier Neal, 19 year old Charrel Nissasani Floyd and 19 year old Ky’lesha Iyonna Mack all of Florence are behind bars. Neal is being charged with murder and first degree burglary while Floyd and Mack are charged with first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact of murder. One of the juveniles was charged with first-degree burglary and accessory after the fact of murder and the second juvenile was wanted for murder and first degree burglary and later taken into custody. Police were called to the Coastal Club Apartments on shots-fired around 5:55 a.m. on Sunday. Conway Police and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating.

