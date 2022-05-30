Full schedule for Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Finals

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics punched their ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night with a 100-96 win over the Eastern Conference’s top seed, the Miami Heat, to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2010.

In that series, the Celtics will face the winner of the 2022 Western Conference finals, the Golden State Warriors. No other team has been in more finals since 2010 or won more titles (three) than the Warriors. After beating the three toughest teams in the league’s Eastern Conference, Boston finds itself facing one of the most accomplished title cores in modern NBA history. Can it find a way to will itself to Banner 18?

Let’s look at the schedule for the 2022 finals (games 5-7 if needed):

Friday, 6/10 - Game 4 - vs. Warriors - 9 p.m. ET ABC

Sunday, 6/19 - Game 7 - at Warriors - 8 p.m. ET ABC