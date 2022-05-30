ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Al Horford, Boston Celtics celebrate Game 7 win, team's first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqNSI_0fv2O6m300
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are headed to the 2022 NBA Finals where the battle-tested veterans of the Golden State Warriors await. The Celtics are seeking an NBA-record 18th banner.

But before Boston turned its attention to the task ahead, players allowed themselves a moment to bask in the considerable accomplishment of having defeated the Heat on their home floor.

Celtics broadcaster and alumnus Cedric Maxwell presented team Al Horford with hardware in honor of what they’d done on the court that night. This is the first trip to the finals by any Boston player on the roster.

To see that historic moment, check out the clip embedded below by our friends at CLNS Media, who captured the postgame speeches from all involved.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

How Joe Johnson could win first NBA ring with Celtics

Joe Johnson gave Boston Celtics fans something to cheer about during a rough first half to the 2021-22 season. Now, he'll have a chance to earn his first NBA championship ring. "Iso Joe" signed a 10-day contract with the C's through the hardship exemption in December. He originally was drafted...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Maxwell
Person
Al Horford
NBC Sports

Draymond fires back at Haslem after Heat get eliminated

The phrase “broke the code” has been the unofficial mantra of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem was the latest to utter those three words, directed at Warriors forward Draymond Green. And in classic Green fashion, he embraced the confrontation. Following the Warriors’ series-clinching victory...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Highly coveted 2023 five-star wing dishes on UNC, recruitment

While the UNC basketball class of 2023 has its two foundation pieces with five-star forward GG Jackson and combo guard Simeon Wilcher, the Heels are still very active in the recruitment of another top five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class and has 13 offers with programs like UNC, Kentucky and Florida State in pursuit of him. One thing that UNC has going for them are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#Clns Media#Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck shares how he had to throw Danny Ainge out of the locker room in East semis vs. Bucks

Many fans and analysts have looked back on the work done by Danny Ainge during his tenure as the team’s president of basketball operations in a much better light given the former Boston Celtics chief has his fingerprints all over this season’s team, which is about to kick off the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray headed to the Detroit Pistons?

It appears Iowa will have their highest-ever draft pick in the 2022 NBA draft if this prediction comes to fruition. In Jonathan Givony’s most recent mock draft for ESPN, he has Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray going No. 5 overall to the Detroit Pistons. Murray exploded onto the scene this past season with Iowa, averaging 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. His points per game average was tops among all Power Five players and his rebounds per game constituted second-best in the Big Ten. In the process, the 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward emerged as a national player of the...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy