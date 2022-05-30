ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mona Lisa Attacked With Cake by ‘Man Disguised as Woman in a Wheelchair’

By Dipo Faloyin
 3 days ago
The Mona Lisa had cake thrown at it by a man who reportedly disguised himself as a woman using a wheelchair. A short video shot by a visitor to the Louvre in Paris showed the...

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

Possibly the man dressed as a woman was jealous of Mona Lisa because she was prettier than him/ her ?

