NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Divine Oladipo has been named to the 2022 Second Team All-SEC Outdoor Track and Field team as announced by the league on Wednesday. In a down-to-the-wire competition, Oladipo finished second overall in the shot put at the SEC Outdoor Championships a few weeks ago. Her 17.97 meter effort reset her very own school record and is ranked nationally as well as in the SEC. She competed the following day in discus and secured a spot in the finals after a successful battle in the opening flight. The SEC scorer notched an event bests 52.20 meters for sixth overall.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO