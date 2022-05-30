ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EE - Will Mick be killed off?

By ss147
 3 days ago

Given recent reports what do you think? I always thought he won't be and still stand by it. Not a chance, IMO. I wouldn't be surprised if he's placed...

Patricia Brake death: Porridge and Manhunt star dies aged 79

Porridge star Patricia Brake has died aged 79.News of her death was announced on Twitter by her son Jon McBain who wrote that Brake had died “after a long battle with cancer” on Saturday (28 May).The actor’s agent Scott Marshall Partners later shared the news on social media, adding: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client and well-loved stage and TV actress, Patricia Brake, at the age of 79, after a very long battle with cancer.”Brake is best known for playing Ingrid in the hit sitcom Porridge, the daughter of Norman Stanley Fletcher...
Val Kilmer responds to his emotional Top Gun: Maverick appearance

Top Gun: Maverick spoilers follow. Top Gun star Val Kilmer has addressed his emotional appearance in the newly released sequel Maverick. The actor starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 1986 original as Iceman, though briefly returns for the new movie as he and Maverick meet again. In the scene, Iceman...
Actress Patricia Brake dies aged 79 after long illness

Actress Patricia Brake, known for her roles in BBC sitcom Porridge and ITV drama Manhunt, has died aged 79 after being diagnosed with cancer, her family has said. Her agent Scott Marshall Partners said Brake would be "sadly missed" by her friends, family, colleagues and fans. Brake's 60-year career saw...
Hollyoaks' Warren Fox makes a shocking discovery in Sienna story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Warren Fox has made a shocking discovery in tonight's first-look Hollyoaks as he realised that Sienna Blake is working for the dangerous criminal known as The Undertaker. With Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey), Sienna (Anna Passey) and Ste (Kieron Richardson) all feeling the pressure after Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter)...
Coroner rules Emmerdale star Andy Devine - who played Shadrach Dingle - died of 'hospital-acquired pneumonia' after being 'unable to get up following a fall'

Emmerdale star Andy Devine, who was born as Peter Devine, died of pneumonia after a fall, a coroner has concluded. The actor - best known for playing Shadrach Dingle in the ITV soap between 2000 and 2010 - passed away in January, aged 79, and it has now been concluded that he died of 'hospital-acquired pneumonia'.
Stacey Slater, Ice Skater. - Lacey Turner. Best & Worst.

So I'm a bit of an EastEnders dabbler, I drop in and out, but I have ALWAYS loved the character of Stacey. I think Lacey is an impeccable actress and TPTB at EastEnders struck gold when they created the character. Let's not forget that Lacey originally auditioned for the role of Demi Miller. Imagine being Lacey Turner and knowing that your part was especially created for you.
Stranger Things' Vecna star speaks out after character confusion

Stranger Things spoilers follow. Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has set the record straight on the mysterious character Peter Ballard, admitting that he was part of a "red herring". Ahead of the series' return to Netflix last month, Jamie was credited as the unknown Peter Ballard, "a caring man...
Nishandeep Panesar - EastEnders

Was the letter in the penultimate scene in EE tonight from Suki's husband confirming his prison sentence for murder in 2002? Meaning he might be due out for release? Who did he kill. Isn't meant to be a gangster or criminal of some sort ? so may e someone in...
Andy Devine, Emmerdale’s Shadrach Dingle, has passed away aged 79

Andy Devine, who played Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale on and off for 10 years between 2000 - 2010, passed away on January 27th this year although the news has only emerged recently. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18728866/emmerdale-shadrach-dingle-andy-devine-dead/. So sad, he was one of my favourite characters. I hate that in recent years the writers...
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: BBC weatherman Derek Brockway's BEM

BBC Wales' weather presenter Derek Brockway has been honoured as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Derek, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, who receives the BEM for services to broadcasting and charity, was at home when he received a letter from the Cabinet Office and found it a "bit of a surprise".
Strange issue with Sky+ HD set top box

I recently downloaded every episode of every season of a particular show to my Sky+ HD set top box and a few days ago realised that while watching the current episode the box would start downloading the next episode and put it at the end of the list of episodes available even though I had already downloaded that episode. It's not really a big deal as I just delete it from the box but it is a bit strange so was wondering if anyone else has come across this and if so were you able to fix it?
Small parts that led to bigger ones

Apologies if this has been covered but I couldn't find anything on this. Watching reruns of Everybody Loves Raymond, I have seen Kenny from Frasier , Janice from Friends and the chubby guy from King Of Queens deoieverd a pizza the other day. Anybody spotted anyone else?. Posts: 13,376. Forum...
Letitia Dean

Has anyone noticed how great Letitia is looking at the moment?. I’m not usually one to comment on weight loss (all shapes and sizes are ok by me),L or appearance, but she’s clearly been on a health kick and she looks phenomenal. I hope she’s doing it for...
Emmerdale in the 2000s

Lots going on and various transision eras. What is everyone's thoughts on it?. The repeats on ITV 3 will reach 2002 by the end of this week. There are lesser remembered characters like her -Tonicha Daggart. We've just had the teens hit and run story and the soapstars arrival on...
The 'Trigger' s Broom' of TV

Here's something that might be fun to have a think about. Which shows have changed so much from their original form - new locations, personalities, narrative elements - that between one end of the run and another they're virtually completely different shows, despite essentially still being the same core programme (and maybe carrying over a few key elements on or off screen, such as the same title or production team?)
Favourite EastEnders Character 2022 - Top 14

Again I wont reveal the top 7 until after the final round, however the charge for 5th-7th place was incredibly close and the vote kept changing all over the place. Stuart languished in the bottom 2 for most of the vote, however a surge in the last part of the vote saw him overtake the bottom 4 places. He becomes another causality of last years top 10 as he finished 3rd last year. Chelsea meanwhile seemed on the verge of qualifying throughout, but never had that raft of support to complete the jump and finishes in 9th place. Nancy too gained a lot of mid place votes which means she takes 10th place whilst Sam seemed the most marmite along with Ben. She stormed Round 1, however maybe with more screen time and the material, her return hasn’t been quite as good as first thought and she crashed out in 11th place. However I should say that 6th place and 11th place had a gap of just 11pts, so really any of the characters between those places could have qualified. Ben meanwhile had a strong start, but by the end was way off the pack and finishes in distant last place despite his recent storyline… or maybe because of it.
Corrie 30/05/22: Prepare To Flee

Yes - she's been through far too much and needs to be used less. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. In case you’ve been asleep for the last month or so, BGT is taking over the channel between 8pm and 10pm each night which means that Corrie is on from 7:30 – 8:00 each night: Monday - Friday.
