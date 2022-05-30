ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chauncey Billups speaks glowingly of new Lakers coach Darvin Ham

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVpOc_0fv22IoX00

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly hired Darvin Ham to be their next head coach, and it has seemingly restored a bit of credibility to a franchise that appears to have a tarnished reputation.

L.A. was expected to compete for the NBA championship this season after trading for Russell Westbrook last summer. Instead, it didn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament.

Former head coach Frank Vogel became the first casualty of the Lakers’ terrible season. He was fired after their last regular-season game.

But many around the league feel Ham is the right man for the job, and one of them is a former teammate.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Chauncey Billups, another former player, also chimed in on the hire. The current Portland Trail Blazers head coach expressed excitement for Ham.

“‘He’s going to be honest as a coach of the Lakers, which is what I think you need in the NBA today — somebody that’s going to be honest but know how to be honest without actually just tearing you down,’ Billups said to the Los Angeles Times. ‘What can you say? He’s won as a player. He’s won as a coach. I mean, this dude is more than qualified for the task at hand. I’m so happy and proud of him. I spoke to him last night, and he was so excited.’

“Billups also stated that Ham is the right man for the job.

“‘He’s ready for this job. He’s the right guy for this Lakers job,’ Billups said.”

Billups and Ham played together for the 2004 Detroit Pistons, a team that defeated the Lakers in the NBA Finals to win the world championship.

Billups, who was named the Finals MVP that year, became the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers this season, succeeding Terry Stotts, who was one of the Lakers’ other candidates for their vacancy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why The Warriors Will Lose The NBA Championship: "The Celtics Are Gonna Win The World Championship. Because They Are The Best Team Remaining In The Playoffs Right Now, In My Opinion.”

It's not a secret that Charles Barkley's relationship with the Golden State Warriors fans isn't the best, and he's not bothered by that. The former NBA MVP embraced the role of villain in the Western Conference Finals, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks just to piss off the Dubs Nation. They...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
Oregon Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Chauncey Billups
fadeawayworld.net

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Gifted Kobe Bryant A Low-Rider After He Retired And Kobe Gave His Son Business Advice: “That Was A Treasured Moment That I Had, Him Flying To Come See Me And Me Give Him His Flowers… And They Still Have The Car To This Day.”

There is no denying that Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker in history. Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers. And in his 20-year stint with the franchise, he took them to 7 NBA Finals, winning 5 NBA championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and a regular-season MVP with them. Bryant's retirement in 2016 was a historic day, as the greatest Laker ever walked away from the Staples Center for the last time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lakers Daily#Portland Trail Blazers#The Los Angeles Times
The Spun

Nia Long Was Trending After Game 7 On Sunday Night

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?. Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Thinks Lakers Hiring Darvin Ham Is 'Groundbreaking': "If He Can Become The Head Coach For The Los Angeles Lakers, I Can For Sure Become A Head Coach In This League."

Draymond Green gave new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham an extremely emotional and fitting tribute after the Michigan native was named the new head coach for one of the most storied franchises in all of the NBA. Ham is a former player who has been grinding through the league as an assistant coach for years. The Lakers will be his first head coaching opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy