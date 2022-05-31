Gauff vs Stephens live stream: how to watch the French Open quarter-finals at Roland-Garros for free, online and on TV

Florida takes on Georgia today as two of the USA's best tennis players go head-to-head in Paris at the 2022 French Open. Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens are due on court at 12:15pm BST. That's a bright and early 7.15pm ET and unspeakably awkward PT time, but at least whoever triumphs, America wins. The skies are all set for a fine day's tennis at Roland-Garros but who will be left standing in the sunshine? Make sure you know how to watch a Gauff vs Stephens free live stream online and on TV from the US and everywhere else.

Coco Gauff will be playing to reach the first Grand Slam semi-final of her career today. The 18-year-old is yet to drop a set in the tournament so far, and with Iga Świątek the only top-10 seed left in the draw, Gauff will have an eye on going one step further than that already.

Sloane Stephens has far more Grand Slam experience than her teenage opponent, but the 29-year-old is not the force she once was. Currently ranked 64th in the world, Stephens hasn't reached the semi-final stage of a major tournament since losing the final here in 2018. Can she turn back the clock in today's quarter-final?

The 2022 French Open quarter-finals begins shortly. Read on to find out how to watch a Gauff vs Stephens live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a Gauff vs Stephens free live stream

Channel 9 is showing the 2022 French Open live and free in Australia, which means 9Gem will supply a Gauff vs Stephens free live stream .

Currently away from Australia?

Aussies can use a VPN to access the free 9Gem live stream when abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the full details below on how to use a VPN for the 2022 French Open.

Watch a Gauff vs Stephens live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 French Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Gauff vs Stephens

Using a VPN to watch 9Gem from wherever you are is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 French Open on 9Gem, you should choose 'Australia'.

3. Then head over to 9Gem on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 French Open live stream. Ace!

Watch a Gauff vs Stephens in 4K

Aussie viewers can watch selected matches – we're guessing both finals – in stunning 4K on Stan.

You'll need a standard Stan subscription (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Of course, Stan is only available within the Australia. So if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan without being blocked. Details just above.

UK: Gauff vs Stephens live stream

ITV not longer has the rights to French Open. Instead, coverage will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. Subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch the French Open live and free on 9Gem.

US: Gauff vs Stephens live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel (schedule below). The Gauff vs Stephens live stream will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the US.

Peacock will stream all the best bits, including the women's and men's singles finals on 4th and 5th June. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month .

Want to see every round? Sling TV ($35/month) with the Sports add-on ($11/month) gets you streaming access to both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel. New Sling users get 50% off their first month.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch every match live and free on 9Gem.

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

Monday, May 30

5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

3-6 p.m. Peacock

Tuesday, May 31 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 1 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 2 – Women’s Semifinals

6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Friday, June 3 – Men's Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock