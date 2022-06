According to CT Insider, here's some excellent news for Waterbury's dying Brass Mill Center. The Waterbury Mall and Brass Mill Commons have received a new lease on life. The Kohan Retail Investment Group recently purchased the mall for $44.9 million. Mike Kohan told CT Insider that they've been in the mall business for 20 years and have done a lot of repositioning. Kohan and his partners specialize in bringing malls back to life. He made a statement to Insider saying that they hope to add things that can bring more traffic to the mall, which would then in-turn bring on more tenants.

12 HOURS AGO