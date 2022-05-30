ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Saturday Night Lights: Florida football's first 3 games scheduled at night

By Adam Dubbin
Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Florida football will be playing the first three games of its 2022 campaign under the lights in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, as revealed when the Southeastern Conference announced a handful of television selections on Thursday. It marks the second straight season that the Gators kick off the season at night following last year’s opener against the Florida Atlantic Owls, which they won, 35-14.

This fall, Florida will open up against a top-10 team in the Utah Utes, who have only faced the Gators once before way back in 1977, when Utah traveled to Gainesville and came away with a 38-29 loss. Then follows the Kentucky Wildcats, who had lost 31-straight games to UF before taking two of the last four including last year’s meeting.

Finally, there is the South Florida Bulls, who hosted Florida last season for a 42-20 loss in Game 2. The two schools have only met twice before, with the Gators winning the aforementioned meeting in 2021 as well as a tangle in Gainesville back in 2010 that the home team won, 38-14.

The first two games are slated to kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on ESPN, while the third will start a half-hour later at 7:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on the SEC Network.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

