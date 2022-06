Three University of Notre Dame men’s golfers have earned NCAA Division I PING All-Region honors, as announced by the GCAA over the past weekend. Graduate student Davis Chatfield, senior Taichi Kho and junior Palmer Jackson were all named to the midwest team, with all three student-athletes repeating their honors for the second consecutive season. In addition, Chatfield joins Cole Isban (2005-07) as just the second Irish golfer to earn all-regional honors three consecutive seasons.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO