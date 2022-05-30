ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Alabama Baseball not selected for NCAA Tournament, ends season

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
A solid showing in the SEC Tournament was not enough for Alabama Baseball to land a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama hoped that making a deep run in Hoover, which included wins over two NCAA Tournament teams in Georgia and Arkansas, would help their stock rise in the eyes of the selection committee. But, as the final name was announced during the Selection Special on ESPN, Alabama did not see its name in the bracket.

With their name not being called for the NCAA Tournament, the season comes to a close for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide join Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, and Kentucky as programs not getting the chance to continue their season. Kentucky’s failure to not become selected is as much of a surprise as Alabama, due to the Wildcats playing five games in Hoover, winning three of them.

The Crimson Tide finish the season with a 31-27 record, and 12-17 in SEC play.

Hoover, AL
College Sports
