Retired Richmond-area radio host Kirby Carmichael was honored at the Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting May 24. As a tribute to Carmichael’s career, Fairfield District Supervisor Frank J. Thornton strolled down to the microphone to a compilation of 1960s-era songs, including The Temptations’ “My Girl” and The Elgin’s “No Time For Tears.” Carmichael could be seen wiping a tear and singing along from his seat in the front row.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO