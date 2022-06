PHOENIX - Authorities are asking for the public's help, as they continue to search for the person responsible for killing a 45-year-old Mesa man. The victim, identified as Aaron Fawcett, was shot at an apartment complex near Broadway and State Route 87. There is very limited information in this case, but as the investigation continues, Fawcett's family is calling for justice, as well as more information about what happened,

MESA, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO