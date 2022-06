In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, I found myself trying to figure out how to explain the event to my son. He had caught my husband and me talking about it - worrying about it - and wanted to understand. I didn't know how to speak to him about it, but I realized I would eventually have to. After all, school shootings had become a prevalent issue across the country; there was no way to keep them from him forever.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO