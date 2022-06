OKLAHOMA CITY – The pre-tournament press conference at the Women’s College World Series on Wednesday was the first chance the media had to question Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski since he received a hefty five-year extension to keep him as the Cowgirls coach. Gajewski didn’t want the question to come up, but it was going to. He is much more concerned about his Oklahoma State (46-12) team opening with Arizona (37-20) at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night (June 2). I asked the question in a team concept, that it was his players that were highly responsible for him reported becoming the third highest paid softball coach in the Big 12, one of the top paid coaches in Division I softball, and the highest paid coach of a women’s program at Oklahoma State.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO