YouDay: Having faith in times of tragedy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. There are many bonds and tradition forged over food. Today Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone has a couple of home recipe they have been passed down from his family. One silver lining from the pandemic is that it helped many people reconnect to sharing family mealtimes and preparing recipes passed down from previous generations. In fact, according to a recent survey by Bosch home appliances, 64% of American adults still cook meals today that their parents or grandparents used to make for them as kids. And while families are enjoying this rediscovered tradition, three in five feel they can’t quite make certain family recipes just “right,” mainly due to not having the same kitchen tools and appliances to mimic them. Luckily, help is on the way.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO