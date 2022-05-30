ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

YouDay: Having faith in times of tragedy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — My heart like yours is broken. Broken at the images of the events that have taken place the past few weeks in Buffalo and Texas. Lives were shortened by the hands of selfish gunmen under the possession of evil, who decided to use humans as targets of their...

WCNC

YouDay: The power of overcoming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are truly more than overcomers but we must acknowledge that we are overcomers. We must lift up those who can not lift up themselves and love those who can not find the strength to love themselves. It is time for community to join hands with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Silver Alert deactivated for elderly Morganton woman

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for an elderly woman on Thursday. The woman was last seen along Maplewood Drive when the alert was sent earlier in the day. Around noon, the alert was deactivated. For the latest breaking news, weather...
MORGANTON, NC
WCNC

Family bonds forged through food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. There are many bonds and tradition forged over food. Today Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone has a couple of home recipe they have been passed down from his family. One silver lining from the pandemic is that it helped many people reconnect to sharing family mealtimes and preparing recipes passed down from previous generations. In fact, according to a recent survey by Bosch home appliances, 64% of American adults still cook meals today that their parents or grandparents used to make for them as kids. And while families are enjoying this rediscovered tradition, three in five feel they can’t quite make certain family recipes just “right,” mainly due to not having the same kitchen tools and appliances to mimic them. Luckily, help is on the way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting threat made against Charlotte academy, police report confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte prep school student is now accused of making a threat to shoot students during graduation ceremonies. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 18-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor reportedly threatened to shoot Bradford Preparatory School students during the ceremony. CMPD said he reportedly made the threat while on school property and is now charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

YouDay: A story about ice cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy entered a diner and sat at a table. A waitress approached the table. The boy asked "How much is an ice cream sundae?" "50 cents," replied the waitress. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's you can celebrate Pride Month in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impact of the LGBTQ community on the world is undeniable. We observe these contributions in a celebratory fashion during Pride Month in remembrance of the moments that paved the way for LGBTQ history. Here is a list of events happening to celebrate Pride Month in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

17 Drag shows in Charlotte this June

Pride Month is a time to celebrate being your full, authentic self while lifting up and supporting others – and drag shows are a wonderful opportunity to do just that. Here are 17 drag performances happening through the end of June listed in chronological order. Pro tip: Bring dollar bills to tip and a hand-held […] The post 17 Drag shows in Charlotte this June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WCNC

A career in film or television could be the right fit for you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. While some choose to get a 4 year degree, that is not necessary for everyone. CSB Media Art Center is offering an alternative that can be completed in just four months. CSB...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Jump into a good workout with Kangoo Club Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kangoo Club Charlotte visited Charlotte Today on Tuesday to discuss their one-of-a-kind take on fitness and show our hosts and viewers how their exciting and unique workout is done. According to their Facebook page, Kangoo Jumps Dance is a safe, energetic, fun and motivating aerobic program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in May 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

It’s Time For Us To Say Goodbye – A Family Business Comes To An End

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.
LANCASTER, SC

