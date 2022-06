First published in the May 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Over the years, numerous entertainers have been indelibly associated with Burbank: From Ron Howard who grew up here and attended John Burroughs High School, and Gary Owens, the announcer on the 1960s comedy show “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In,” who coined the phrase “Beautiful Downtown Burbank,” to Johnny Carson who, when he brought “The Tonight Show” to Burbank in 1972, gave the phrase even further notoriety.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO