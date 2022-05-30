ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackwell, OK

Obituary for Bertha Alcocer

poncacitynow.com
 3 days ago

Bertha Alcocer of Blackwell, Oklahoma, died Monday morning, May...

www.poncacitynow.com

poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Willard “Bill” Clark

March 11, 1930 ~ May 29, 2022 (age 92) Willard Thomas “Bill” Clark passed away on May 29, 2022 at Willowhaven Nursing Home at the age of 92. He was born March 10, 1930 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Will and Sarah (McDonald) Clark. He attended school there in Clarksburg and moved to Oklahoma in 1968 where he met Georgia Mae Donald and the two were married. Together they had 5 children.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Michael “Mick” Sullivan

Michael (Mick) Jon Sullivan, age 75, died at his home in Ponca City, Oklahoma on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Mick was born in Enid, Oklahoma on March 13, 1947. He was the son of LM and Peggy Sullivan. His father’s career as a school superintendent took the family throughout small-town Oklahoma, including stops in Kremlin, Boise City, Coyle, and Cleo Springs. Mick’s love of the outdoors started early in life and he earned the rank of Eagle Scout before graduating high school as co-valedictorian in Coyle, OK in 1965. Mick was an excellent student and achieved distinction as a National Merit Scholar.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Marcia Beguin

Marcia Louise Beguin, 75, a long-time resident of Ponca City, OK, left this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after a long illness at her daughter’s residence in Spring Hill KS. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will be present from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Park, Ponca City. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 05/31/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

5 Dead After Active-Shooter Situation at Saint Francis Medical Building

UPDATE: Police now say five people are dead, including the shooter. Police said the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, had a rifle and handgun. Police said they arrived at 4:56 p.m., within just a few minutes of getting the call. The shooting took place on the second floor of the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Hospital.
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Upcoming Events Scheduled at The Kay County Amphitheater in Newkirk

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy these Upcoming Events at the Kay County Amphitheater in Newkirk at 9th and Main. JUNE 10th @ 7 PM: Salt Fork Revival (James Owen, Tony Haynes, Derik Cripe). Check out this local band playing a mix of rock, country and blues favorites. JUNE...
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City Herb Festival This Weekend

The preparation for the 29th Annual Ponca City Herb Festival is underway to be hosted on Saturday June 4th from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The public can come to this rain or shine event!. On the first Saturday of June, more than 100 vendors from several states bring their...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Casting Call for ‘Tulsa King’ Extras in Oklahoma City

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The “Tulsa King” film crew is back in Oklahoma and looking for extras. The casting call asks for trendy “partiers,” aged 20 to 55, of any ethnicity, to come to Oklahoma City on Thursday to be an extra. They say background...
poncacitynow.com

Pottery Classes Coming to the RecPlex

In collaboration with the Pottery Place, 109 N. 1st Street, the RecPlex is pleased to offer a fun clay, hand building class for youth who will spend time learning the fundamentals of clay. Each student will make between 3-6 handmade pieces during this 4-week class. Classes will meet on the...
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Field Set For NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Oklahoma – The No. 7 national seed, Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium from June 3-6. The 2022 NCAA Stillwater Regional is the first at O’Brate Stadium, which opened in 2021 and has a capacity...
STILLWATER, OK

