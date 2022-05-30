Obituary for Bertha Alcocer

Marcia Louise Beguin, 75, a long-time resident of Ponca City, OK, left this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after a long illness at her daughter’s residence in Spring Hill KS. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will be present from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Park, Ponca City. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK 74601.
Comments / 0