Obituary for Tommie Dunn

Bettye M. Hale, formerly of Blackwell, Oklahoma, died Monday, May 30, 2022, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, at the age of 91 years. Bettye M. Hale was born on October 11, 1930, in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, to William and Ica (Burch) Stratton. She grew up attending Billings Public Schools. She married Alford Hale on June 4, 1946, in Winfield, Kansas, and they settled in Tonkawa where she assisted her family with farming and serving her family as a homemaker. In the mid 1960’s she began working in the restaurant business and owned and managed various restaurants across Oklahoma. Locally, she worked at the Plainsman Restaurant and Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Blackwell. In 1974 the family moved to Blackwell before moving to Columbia, Illinois, to be her daughter Jan. Following her death, she moved to Ft. Smith, Arkansas, where her daughter Carol lives. She enjoyed bowling, cooking and being with family.

