ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Is Patriots Damien Harris a Top 20 Running Back?

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyzrP_0fv12pVD00

In Pro Football Focus' annual running back rankings, the New England Patriots' starter gets respect. Sort of.

NFL feature running backs - like Major League Baseball starting pitchers - have gone the way of the VCR. Too many other viable alternatives to be committed to just one option.

In this era of running-back-by-committee, only the Steelers' Najee Harris played more than 70 percent of his team's offensive snaps and just five runners topped 60 percent. Teams are looking for complementary skill sets and running backs that can split the workload at a position that has tended to have a short shelf life.

Same in New England, where the Patriots last season rushed for 2,151 yards, spread over four running backs: Damien Harris (929), Rhamondre Stevenson (606), Brandon Bolden (226) and James White (38). This offseason the Pats added multi-faceted veteran Ty Montgomery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTvsy_0fv12pVD00

Damien Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GL49M_0fv12pVD00

Rhamondre Stevenson

(Cred: The Athletic)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kpyz8_0fv12pVD00

Bill Belichick

That diversity makes Pro Football Focus ' annual list of the Top 20 running backs an interesting mix of the few remaining three-down backs and players who have been efficient in more balanced committees.

Harris, who got 202 carries last season to Stevenson's 133, sneaked into PFF's Top 20 at No. 17 despite the platoon system.

Says PFF:

Harris falls into the “uber efficient in a limited role” category after earning 85.0-plus PFF grades in each of the last two seasons on between 250 and 450 offensive snaps. He’s been particularly effective in the gap rushing schemes that the Patriots favor, grading out in the 82nd percentile of all qualifying running backs in rushing grade in those schemes. Harris should continue to split the work with Rhamondre Stevenson , James White and rookie addition Pierre Strong Jr. in 2022.

Any way you slice it and no matter who calls the plays with Harris, Stevenson, White and the addition of Pierre Strong Jr. in 2022, the Patriots - who also sport a pretty salty stable of safeties - should be set at running back.

PFF's Top 20:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Colts

2. Nick Chubb, Browns

3. Derrick Henry, Titans

4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

5. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

6. Alvin Kamara, Saints

7. Aaron Jones, Packers

8. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

9. Joe Mixon, Bengals

10. Josh Jacobs, Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvZ7o_0fv12pVD00

Harris to the  house

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpOG1_0fv12pVD00

Pierre Strong Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AKL4_0fv12pVD00

James White

(Photo cred: NBC Sports)

11. Najee Harris, Steelers

12. Javonte Williams, Broncos

13. Saquon Barkley, Giants

14. Chris Carson, Seahawks

15. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

16. James Conner, Cardinals

17. Damien Harris, Patriots

18. Miles Sanders, Eagles

19. David Montgomery, Bears

20. Devin Singletary, Bills

Slim Mac Jones: Higher Expectations? (; 1:57)

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Ex-Patriots player shares epic Bill Belichick story

Normally, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not exactly known for his wit and humor, especially when it comes to motivating his players. But that doesn’t mean he can’t bring that side out of him if he needs to. He did just that ahead of a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Yardbarker

Two New Orleans Saints Draft Classes Listed in Expert’s Top 10

The NFL Draft can make a difference if teams are able to find franchise-changing players that can help change the trajectory of the team. The New Orleans Saints were able to accomplish that in two of its classes since the 2006 NFL season. The New Orleans Saints were selected in Mike Renner’s Top 10 NFL Draft classes since 2006. Here is his top 10:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Travis Etienne Shows Off in Workout With Ezekiel Elliot, Melvin Gordon

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are banking on Travis Etienne to be a home-run threat in 2022, they likely love what they are continuing to see from his offseason. After a spring where Etienne was fully cleared for practice following his season-ending Lisfranc injury as a rookie, the former first-round pick and Clemson star has posted a series of impressive offseason training videos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers' Pat Freiermuth not in ESPN top 10 for tight ends ahead of 2022 NFL season

Expectations are undeniably high for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end and 2021 second-round draft pick Pat Freiermuth ahead of the start of training camp. Freiermuth began practices last summer with future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger serving as his starting quarterback and then went on to finish his rookie season with 60 catches for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. Recently, the 23-year-old has been mentioned as a "potential first-time Pro Bowler" and also a "fantasy football breakout candidate" even as former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky appears locked in as the favorite to at least temporarily replace Roethlisberger atop Pittsburgh's depth chart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Patriot Country

Cool-Hand Mac: Patriots' QB Passes Ice Cream to Fans

By the looks of their Summer bodies, Mac Jones and girlfriend Sophie Scott haven't been indulging in too much ice cream. But Friday in Charlestown, the New England Patriots' quarterback spent the day with the delightful dessert - passing out free samples of his "Mac Attack" flavored ice cream in Hood Park.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy