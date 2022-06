This article first appeared on iCatCare here and more about their work with unowned cats can be found here. The cat is a most brilliant animal! We would say that because we are cat lovers, but domestic cats (Felis catus) can be found just about everywhere in the world except in the very coldest of places. We think that there may be about 600 million cats worldwide and more than half of these are unowned! Many have very tough lives, and the problem is large, so we need to share as much information as possible and work together to improve cat welfare.

PETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO