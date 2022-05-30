Two In Criticial Condition After Northfield Crash

Police have released the names of four young Rhode Islanders who died in a car crash in Connecticut on Monday evening. The car was headed to Quaddick Lake in the border town of Thompson when it crashed while trying to pass another vehicle. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Johan...
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Rhode Island man charged with driving under influence and allegedly crashing into a group of motorcyclists and endangering two children in his car appeared in court on Tuesday. Ryan O’Farrell faced a judge in Greenfield District Court for his arraignment. The prosecutor described the details...
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police said a Rhode Island man caused a serious crash with 5 motorcyclists over the weekend in western Massachusetts. This comes just a few weeks after another crash in Connecticut injured multiple Chicopee motorcycle riders. Ryan O’Farrell was in court Tuesday for charges related to this...
FRANKLIN, Conn. — Two people were killed and another two were injured after a crash on Route 32 in Franklin on Monday evening. Connecticut State Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Meeting House Hill Road. A Lexus NX2 was traveling...
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting in Chicopee earlier this week. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police were called to a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of Grattan Street shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.
The suspect in the crash that injured a group of motorcyclists from Connecticut riding together in Western Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend has been identified. The Northwestern District Attorney's Office says Ryan O'Farrell, 32 of Westerly, Rhode Island is charged with counts including OUI-drugs causing serious injury and child endangerment.
EXETER, N.H. — A Manchester woman is facing charges after state police said she nearly hit a cruiser after failing to move over. The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Route 101 in Exeter. Police said a man driving with a child had crashed into the woods off the...
SIMSBURY — When local firefighters arrived at the scene of a plane crash Tuesday night, they had an unusual, but welcome problem — there were no victims, the fire chief said. The small plane had overshot the runway at Simsbury Airport, traveled about 250 feet, plowed through a...
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Enfield Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a Costco in Enfield. The vehicle fled after officers attempted to stop it, Enfield Police say. Police spike stripped two tires, but the vehicle continued to I-91 southbound on its rims.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police say a man was hospitalized with stab wounds after a reported break-in Tuesday. It happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Burgess Road in Bennington. Police were called after two men were reportedly trying to break-in. When officers arrived, the men were gone and the people inside told police they weren’t needed.
Police and area volunteer firefighters retrieved the body and transported it to Wethersfield Cove. The body was that of a female. Identity and cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner.
GREENLAND, N.H. – A man was killed late Monday night when his car, which was stopped along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, was hit by a tractor-trailer.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in Greenland.New Hampshire State Police said the man's car was possibly parked in the right travel lane with its lights on when the crash happened. Police did not release the man's name.After impact, the tractor-trailer left the road and came to a stop along the tree line.The tractor-trailer driver, a 25-year-old Leominster man, was not hurt.Police said the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors. No charges have been filed at this time.
