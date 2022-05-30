ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Clearlake Capital Make Chelsea Infrastructure Promise to Ensure On-Pitch Success

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Clearlake Capital's co-founders, and part of the Todd Boehly consortium that have been successful in the purchase of Chelsea, have delivered a promise to the Blues fans following the sale of the club.

The sale was made official on Monday , with the group now succeeding Roman Abramovich at Chelsea.

In a statement released on Chelsea's website , the Clearlake capital co-founders and managing partners have outlined their promises after the sale was completed.

Boehly and Clearlake will share joint control and equal governance of the Club, according to the statement as they are committed to investing in key areas.

Speaking in a joint statement, Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano, the managing partners of Clearlake, outlined their vision for Chelsea.

“We are excited to commit the resources to continue Chelsea’s leading role in English and global football, and as an engine for football talent development," the statement began.

"We also want to thank the authorities for all their work throughout the process. As pioneers in sports and media investing, we are thrilled to partner with Todd and the rest of the consortium to meaningfully grow the Club as a global platform.

"Together, we will expand the Club’s investment across infrastructure, technology, and sports science to support the incredible Chelsea football and commercial teams – all with the goal of leveraging this growth to fuel even more on-pitch success.”

This comes after Boehly delivered his vision for the long-term success of Chelsea , promising to invest and acquire the 'best talent' for Thomas Tuchel in the transfer windows.

Boehly will now spend the summer in London as he plans for his first transfer window at the club, with Tuchel looking to rebuild his squad in the coming months.

