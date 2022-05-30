NordicTrack Select-A-Weight review

If you want access to as many weights as you’d find at the gym, NordicTrack Select-A-Weight adjustable dumbbells are a great solution. They offer eight different weight settings on a single dumbbell, including the inner dial options, and they allow you to completely detach the plates and use them separately for exercise.

Specs

Type: Manual

Weight range: 5–50 pounds (each dumbbell)

Dimensions/size: 22.25 x 19.75 x 18.75 inches

Warranty: 90-day

Price: $499

Some of the plastic parts on the model don't feel particularly high-end, which is a shame as these dumbbells are a little pricey. But when we were throwing them round during testing they felt solid and secure; there was no rattling and we didn't feel like the plates were going to fly off.

We don't quite rank them as the best adjustable dumbbells you can get right now, but they are in our top five. While they are solid and dependable, we think there are options out there (like the JaxJox DumbbellConnect (opens in new tab)) that offer more bells and whistles. You can get some good deals on this NordicTrack model though, so if you do find them retailing for less than $300 we'd recommend snapping up a pair.

Here's how we got on with them during our testing period.

Price and release date

The NordicTrack Select-A-Weight dumbbells were released in 2021, so they’re over a year old now. Despite this, they still retail at a high cost. They’re priced at $499 on the NordicTrack website, but you can often find them for around $329.

There is a newer version available – the iSelect Voice Controlled Dumbbells, released in April – but these are more expensive at $599. We’re not sure it’s worth paying $100 for a pair of dumbbells that respond to voice commands, but if you’re really into tech-focused fitness gear then it might be a better option.

Set up and ease of use

The only parts involved here are the handle, weights and stand. All that’s required in terms of set up is to place the weights into the stand. Then, to change the weights, you simply move a dial on the inside of the dumbbell back and forth; when you pick the dumbbell up, the correct weights will be attached to the handle.

It’s worth noting that there are other adjustable dumbbell options with more seamless transitions. For example, the Core Home Fitness adjustable dumbbells (opens in new tab) allow you to switch weights by simply rotating the handle. Either way though, you’ll have to interrupt your workout briefly to change settings.

Design

There’s a lot of plastic packed into the design. On the plus side, we found that the plastic stand didn’t scratch our floors – but the plastic dial on the dumbbells felt cheap and flimsy. Switching between weights with this dial is very tricky if it gets stuck, which happens occasionally because it’s thinner than the metal plates it’s trying to move.

The handle of the dumbbells is also made from plastic; while this offers a good grip, it doesn’t prevent blisters. We'd recommend wearing gloves.

We liked that the weight plates are hexagonal, which meant that when we put them down on the floor between sets they didn’t roll away. Plus, you can detach them entirely from the dumbbell and use the 10lb weights for exercises like overhead plate extensions.

Features and functionality

There aren’t a lot of exciting features to write about here, other than the adjustable weight mechanism. This is a fairly straightforward dial, which you can use to select between 10 and 50lbs at intervals of 10. The inner dial allows you to add on 0-5lbs.

A 30-day iFit family membership comes with the purchase and makes all the difference. The vast video library offers classes that revolve around using the NordicTrack dumbbells as part of the workout, so you can really get the most out of them.

Another key feature is the grips on the handles. The deep, grooved plastic provides a lot more purchase than smooth metal handles. As outlined above, this can cause blisters, so it might be a good idea to use these dumbbells with gloves.

Performance

The NordicTrack Select-A-Weight adjustable dumbbells are easy to use and feel very secure. You can hold on to the weight plate or the handle for lifting and feel comfortable that all the attachments will stay that way — attached.

When operating at higher weights, the dumbbells felt bulky and cumbersome, thanks to all those weight plates. The plates themselves always felt tightly secured though, so we weren’t worried about something coming loose and crashing to the floor.

Value for money

These pricey weights are a high-quality option in most regards, except for the plastic dial. Some users have also complained that the dumbbells' plastic tray cracked after a while – and as the warranty is relatively short, it's not easy to pick up a replacement.

It worth pointing out that the iFit membership isn't that cheap after the initial trial period, either. The yearly family plan is $396, a monthly subscription is $39, and a yearly membership for an individual is $180.

Verdict

In our view, these adjustable dumbbells are a good option, if not the best on the market. After using them for a couple of months, we can confirm that they cover the basics of what you’d want in dumbbells of this kind – they're secure and effective. All the fundamental features are included here too; there's a dial to switch the weights and a tray to keep them in. Beyond that there’s not much justify the expensive price.

We'd recommend getting these weights if you can find them at a good discount. We don't think they're worth the full $499 MSRP, but if you can get them for $300 or less then you're getting a good deal.

Alternatives

If these dumbbells are a little too pricey, go for the Flybird Adjustable Dumbbells. They're slightly cheaper (usually priced at around $200) and they come with a simpler weight changing mechanism.

Got a little more cash? Go for the Jaxjox dumbbells (opens in new tab) (shown above) instead. These allow you to adjust weight digitally, which means you'll spend less time fiddling around with mechanisms and longer pumping iron.