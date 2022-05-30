ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The British Soap Awards 2022

By R2Y5A0N2 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

8.00pm - 10.05pm. The British Soap Awards returns live to ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday 11th June. Hosted by Phillip Schofield, the live awards will be presented by an array of well-known faces from across the TV and showbiz world. The five biggest soaps - Coronation Street, Doctors,...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Stephen McGann shares major Call the Midwife news - but fans are divided

Call the Midwife viewers will be delighted to hear that the BBC drama has received recognition in the form of three National Television Award nominations!. One star of the show, Stephen McGann, has also been given a nod for his performance in the most recent series, but it seems fans are pretty divided for a specific reason.
digitalspy.com

Corrie - Anthony Cotton MBE

Https://www.lancashiretelegraph.co.uk/news/20182771.coronation-street-star-antony-cotton-completely-overwhelmed-mbe-award/. Coronation Street star Antony Cotton has said he is “completely overwhelmed” as he was made an MBE. The actor, from Edenfield, who is best known for his role as Sean Tully on the long-running soap, has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to British...
digitalspy.com

14 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Note: The following article contains discussion topics including rape that some readers may find upsetting. Next week on EastEnders, Linda and Janine are involved in a car crash, while Kathy learns the truth about Ben's rape. Here's a full collection of the 14 biggest moments coming up:
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale in the 2000s

Lots going on and various transision eras. What is everyone's thoughts on it?. The repeats on ITV 3 will reach 2002 by the end of this week. There are lesser remembered characters like her -Tonicha Daggart. We've just had the teens hit and run story and the soapstars arrival on...
Phillip Schofield
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Thread - 01/06/22 - More Money Woes

Afternoon all and welcome to tonight’s EastEnders thread. Apologies in advance for the poor thread. Currently sat in the airport trying my best to do it on my iPad. Linda signs the contract for the salon and officially becomes co-owner. Jack and Denise share the news with Sam, who's delighted.
digitalspy.com

Britain's Got Talent 2022 - Live Semi Final 4 - June 2 - 8pm - ITV1

Another step towards the finale we go, as we rock and roll into the 4th live semi final tomorrow. Semi final 3 recap - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/618504-britains-got-talent-2022-recap-all-of-the-performances-and-results-from-third-semi-final.html. Jamie (Judges vote through deadlock) Flintz and Tayl4r (Judges vote) In spoilers for the benefit of those catching up via the usual methods. Breaking news,...
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Thursday June 2nd 7.30pm : Confessions

Going out shortly so tonight's instalment will have to wait ... I dunno, I go out for one evening and Imran dies. You can’t go on, thinking nothings wrong, Pork Pie. Tonight I plenty of Sean and plenty of Lovely Pretty Non Violent Victim Kelly Who Didn't Punch Nina. Especially on her high horse moralising to everyone about their appalling behaviour.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
digitalspy.com

Britain's Got Talent's final adds two more acts to its line up

Britain's Got Talent spoilers follow. Tonight's Britain's Got Talent (June 2) saw two more acts enter the line up for Sunday's final. The episode brought soulful performances from young and old; front line worker choirs, singing robots, Mary 'P' Poppins elegantly singing pop bangers, and even a disappearing act once again involving judge Amanda Holden.
The Independent

Love Island 2022: How to apply to be on the ITV2 dating show

Get ready, because Love Island season is right around the corner.The ITV2 dating show returns on Monday (6 June) for its eighth series.So far, we’ve met the first batch of singletons who are heading into the villa in search of love. You can find out more about them here.Applications for the show opened at the end of last year, with many contestants being scouted to join on social media.But if you reckon you’ve got what it takes to appear on this year’s series, it’s not too late.As “bombshells” are brought in throughout the series, Love Island applications keep rolling...
digitalspy.com

Radio Nottingham an apology

Seems you are having to listen to Radio Lincolnshire breakfast (for reasons I don’t know) but take comfort you don’t have it every day. Seems you are having to listen to Radio Lincolnshire breakfast (for reasons I don’t know) but take comfort you don’t have it every day.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders 02.06.22 – A Right Royal Knees-Up

It's the day of the Jubilee celebrations on the Square and Mick pays tribute to Tina before the talent competition begins. The residents are shocked as Mick and Linda welcome two special guests, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. Mick and Linda introduce them to everyone and share a toast to The Queen.
The Independent

Danny Dyer welcomes royal couple to Albert Square in EastEnders Jubilee special

EastEnders royalty Danny Dyer welcomed the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to Albert Square in a special episode in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Charles and Camilla surprised the residents of Walford after Mick Carter, played by Dyer, decided to throw a street party for the Square in celebration of the monarch’s 70-year reign.The partygoers are left in disbelief when the royal couple pull up in a car outside The Queen Vic pub, greeted by Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright.Before introducing Charles and Camilla to the residents, Dyer says: “Welcome to Walford.”In the episode, Charles...
digitalspy.com

Letitia Dean

Has anyone noticed how great Letitia is looking at the moment?. I’m not usually one to comment on weight loss (all shapes and sizes are ok by me),L or appearance, but she’s clearly been on a health kick and she looks phenomenal. I hope she’s doing it for...
digitalspy.com

Favourite EastEnders Character 2022 - Top 14

Again I wont reveal the top 7 until after the final round, however the charge for 5th-7th place was incredibly close and the vote kept changing all over the place. Stuart languished in the bottom 2 for most of the vote, however a surge in the last part of the vote saw him overtake the bottom 4 places. He becomes another causality of last years top 10 as he finished 3rd last year. Chelsea meanwhile seemed on the verge of qualifying throughout, but never had that raft of support to complete the jump and finishes in 9th place. Nancy too gained a lot of mid place votes which means she takes 10th place whilst Sam seemed the most marmite along with Ben. She stormed Round 1, however maybe with more screen time and the material, her return hasn’t been quite as good as first thought and she crashed out in 11th place. However I should say that 6th place and 11th place had a gap of just 11pts, so really any of the characters between those places could have qualified. Ben meanwhile had a strong start, but by the end was way off the pack and finishes in distant last place despite his recent storyline… or maybe because of it.
Comments / 0

