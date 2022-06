Western Security Bank is partnering with Family Promise, one of their Hands of Hope grant recipients. One of the things they will be doing is a diaper drive at the seven Western Security Bank locations. They will be taking donations of new diapers and wipes to give to families in the Family Promise Program. Family Promise is a homeless shelter serving families in the community. They provide things like baby formula and a free diaper bank for those who need them.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO