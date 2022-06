Julian Strawther went to sleep Tuesday night still unsure of where he’d be playing basketball this fall. At 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Gonzaga wing was jolted awake by a phone call from his agent. Strawther had multiple conversations with those in his inner circle, got the clarity he needed around 7:30 and went public four hours later, waiting to reveal his announcement until he polished off a mango pineapple smoothie.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO