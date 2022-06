NEW YORK -- It was not the kind of start right-hander Noah Syndergaard envisioned for his return to New York on Tuesday. Syndergaard, who pitched for the Mets from 2015-21, was hit hard by the Yankees and lasted just 2 1/3 innings in a 9-1 loss in the series opener at Yankee Stadium. Syndergaard gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk to see his ERA rise by nearly a run from 3.08 to 4.02. And it marked the sixth straight defeat for the Angels, who have dropped 10 of 13.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO