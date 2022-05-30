ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Poll: Most Arizonans would support new statewide water agency

kjzz.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Doug Ducey has proposed spending $1 billion to establish a new statewide water agency to address Arizona’s drought. A new poll suggests most Arizonans...

kjzz.org

Comments / 3

Florence Nightingale
3d ago

More government control? What has the government ever done to solve problems. Private enterprise needs to pipe water from the Great Lakes or from Rocky Point. Treat it and sell it. On your mark..get set..go!

Reply
2
Related
kyma.com

Arizona Senator announces $17M returned to state taxpayers

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has announced over $17 million has been returned to Arizonans since he was sworn into office in December 2020. Senator Kelly's constituent services team closed at least 6,000 cases throughout the years to help Arizona taxpayers receive benefits and payments owed by the federal government.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Federal funds going towards hiring, retention efforts for Arizona teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the hunt for teachers for this summer and next school year as the pandemic plays a big part in the nationwide shortage. The Arizona Department of Economic Security is working to support the effort across the state, providing federal money to boost recruitment and retention of childhood educators.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

AZ GOP lawsuit to kill early voting options would cause 'chaos'

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says the latest bid by the Arizona Republican Party to kill all early voting for this year's election not only comes too late but would cause chaos in the counties that would have to set up more polling places. In court filings Wednesday, attorney Roopali...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
miamistandard.news

True The Vote Presents Ballot Drop Box Findings to Arizona Lawmakers

The election integrity group True the Vote told Arizona lawmakers that their investigation uncovered cell phone tracking data showing that alleged ballot “mules” visited drop boxes in two of the state’s largest counties no less than 5,700 times leading up to the 2020 election. “When we started...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Here’s How Arizona Republicans Plan to Protect Our Schools

Arizona Republicans this week found a way to come together in the wake of an elementary school massacre on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. Here’s the plan: Arm teachers and administrators to the teeth and prepare them to fire back at an active shooter. More, not fewer, guns is their solution.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

This Kingman man says nuclear test radiation killed his father. He's still fighting for compensation

Eddie Pattillo and his wife, Mary Jane Pattillo, pose with their two children, Kim and Cullin Pattillo, at their home in Kingman, Arizona, on Feb. 3, 2022. Congress last month approved a two-year extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA. It’s meant to help people who were exposed to radiation from nuclear testing in Nevada in the 1950s and '60s and then developed cancer. But it does not include those living in two specific areas: Clark County, Nevada, and lower Mohave County in Arizona.
KINGMAN, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
kjzz.org

How a new Arizona law expanding HIV testing could help combat its spread

A bill signed into law last month by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey could push the state much closer to ending the negative effects of HIV on communities. The legislation, sponsored by Democratic representative and emergency physician Dr. Amish Shah, includes HIV as part of the common array of tests a patient would receive in an emergency room, for example.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Arizonans#Data Orbital
arizonasuntimes.com

New Arizona Law Prohibits Mask Mandates on Government Property

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) signed a bill recently banning mask mandates on Arizona government property. “Citizens should not be required to wear a mask to access government services,” said the State Representative Neal Carter (R-Phoenix), who sponsored the measure.” This law prevents policy setting by unelected bureaucrats which, in my own experience, led to the public being denied entry to some county buildings that continued to impose mask requirements long after such mandates had been widely dispensed with or prohibited around the state.”
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans vote against law requiring background checks to buy guns

PHOENIX -- Arizona Senate Republicans quashed a bid Tuesday to force a vote on legislation to forbid people from buying weapons unless they first have a background check. The party-line vote came on a bid by Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, to get a roll-call vote on his SB 1546. It was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee but Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs that panel, never agreed to even give it a hearing.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
knau.org

Democrat Lieberman drops out of Arizona gubernatorial race

Democrat Aaron Lieberman has ended his campaign for Arizona governor. The former state lawmaker said Friday there’s no viable path to victory. Lieberman struggled to gain traction against the Democratic front-runner, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. He says he owes it to his supporters to be honest with them about his unlikely chances of becoming governor.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

'City of a Thousand': Arizona lawmaker pushes for sanctioned camps as 'temporary' solution to homeless crisis

'City of a Thousand': Arizona, Texas proposing different solutions to the homeless crisis. As Phoenix, along with other cities in the U.S., deal with a growing homeless crisis, there are differing approaches on how to fix the problem. In the final part of a four-part series, FOX 10's Justin Lum takes a look at what leaders are doing in one Texas city to address the crisis, and what one politician in Arizona is proposing.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy