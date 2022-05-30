LSU baseball makes NCAA Tournament field, heading to Hattiesburg regional

LSU is headed to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for the Hattiesburg regional to open the NCAA Tournament, the selection committee announced on Monday afternoon.

I’m nicknaming this the “All-Gold regional” because every team has some form of gold in its color scheme. LSU’s first game will be against the No. 3 seed Kennesaw State Owls (35-26) on Friday night. The Owls were the champions of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Top-seeded Southern Miss will open against fourth-seeded Army.

The winner of the Hattiesburg regional will play against the winner of the Coral Gables regional. Miami is the host for that one. The Arizona Wildcats are the No. 2 seed in that region, Ole Miss is the No. 3 seed and Canisius is the No. 4 seed.

Looking at the full bracket, I would say LSU received a really favorable draw in its regional. Some of the regions are absolutely stacked. The Miami regional is one of them; it has three really good teams. The fields in the Gainesville and Louisville regionals are insane.

The No. 4 seed in the Gators‘ regional has a 42-17 record — just to describe how insane it is. Regional play is a double-elimination format, and LSU has a great shot at finding its way to the super regional, at least.

