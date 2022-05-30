ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 inductees to Iowa Business Hall of Fame are announced

By Tina Underwood, Contributor
Cover picture for the articleAngela L. Walker Franklin, a 1981 Furman University alumna and president of Des Moines University, has been inducted into the Iowa Business Hall of Fame. She and two other inductees were honored on May 4 for their outstanding contributions to the...

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
Iowa Father, Minnesota Son Sentenced In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have been sentenced for their role in the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court records, 26-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota was sentenced to four months incarceration, with one year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100 in restitution and additional fees. Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson’s father, Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa was sentenced to 30 days incarceration and a year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100. In the plea agreement signed by both men last December, they...
Iowa schools struggle to fill positions as educators leave the profession

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much like the rest of the country, Iowa school districts are seeing more teachers leave the profession than they have in the past few years. We do have a larger number than normal, of folks, who decided to leave the field of education," says Mike Beranek, the President of the Iowa State Education Association.
Iowa Teacher Resignations Up By 15% This Year

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Education Association says teacher resignations in the state are up by 15-percent this year – reflecting a national trend. An I-S-E-A spokesperson says that’s the highest turnover seen in a few years. Coy Marquardt tells K-C-C-I/T-V teachers are tired or worn out. He says along with increased stress from the pandemic and gun violence many educators feel that political issues have entered the classroom and are attacking their profession. Johnston and Waukee school districts say they are seeing more than 60 teachers resigning or retiring this summer.
3 Picturesque Small Towns in Iowa

Iowa is home to a number of charming small towns, such as the Amana Colonies, Wilton, and many more (see below). Taking the time to visit these towns will give you a chance to learn about the history and the character of each town.
Governor announces head of Iowa Veterans Affairs has resigned

Des Moines, IA- Governor Kim Reynolds is planning to consolidate the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown into one agency. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs helps Iowa veterans and their families secure military benefits and it oversees the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
NE Iowa Father & Son Sentenced For Taking Part in US Capitol Riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Out-of-state group buys 4 Des Moines multifamily developments for $65.2 million

A Florida investment group has purchased four multifamily properties located in the downtown Des Moines area including City Square Lofts (top photo) and Ballyard Lofts. City Square Lofts, 240 E. Walnut St., was developed by Hanson Co. Inc. in 2016. The project was designed by Invision Architecture. Ballyard Lofts, 350 S.W. Second St., was also a Hanson Co. project. The architect was Slingshot Architecture. Photos courtesy of Hanson Co. Inc.
‘Death Moans’ no more: Food and civic esteem in Des Moines

Webster defines pride as “a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one’s own achievements, the achievements of those with whom one is closely associated, or from qualities or possessions that are widely admired.” The secondary meaning is “consciousness of one’s own dignity.” A tertiary meaning is “a social group of lions.” Afterall, the lion is the king of the jungle, so why wouldn’t a gathering of kings be proud?
7 apply for upcoming NW Iowa district judge vacancy

SIOUX CITY -- Seven lawyers have applied for an upcoming district court judicial vacancy in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District. Applying for the district judge position are Andrea Buckley, Billy Oyadare and Sharese Whitesell, all of Sioux City; Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; Robert Tiefenthaler, of Sergeant Bluff; and Kristine Timmins, of Lawton.
Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
Furman’s Anna Morgan gears up for U.S. Open

FOX Carolina Sports sat down with Furman University’s Anna Morgan ’23 about her road to the 2022 U.S. Open, which begins June 2. Morgan, a Spartanburg, South Carolina, native who began playing golf at age 5, is studying politics and international affairs at Furman. She earned her way into the LPGA major after sinking a 12-foot putt for birdie at a playoff during a U.S. Open qualifier. “I’ve been working really hard,” Morgan told FOX Carolina. “All the hard work and practice has really paid off. So, it has been a successful semester, and a surprise, but at the same time I feel like I’ve kind of earned it with all the hard work I’ve put into it.” For coverage of the U.S. Open, visit the LPGA website.
Des Moines to build Iowa's first recreational boulder facility

A recreational boulder facility and an interactive ball wall will be constructed in Des Moines' Cohen Park in the coming year, city Parks and Recreation department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios. Why it matters: It'll be the first time such sports equipment is added to a public park system in...
Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
Iowa’s Charlie Jones Transfers Within Conference

Last week, it made headlines that wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal. Now, the former Hawkeye may have a new home. Surprisingly, Jones will be transferring within the conference, and within the Big Ten West. Jones will reportedly join the Purdue Boilermaker football program, per...
