2021 inductees to Iowa Business Hall of Fame are announced

FOX Carolina Sports sat down with Furman University’s Anna Morgan ’23 about her road to the 2022 U.S. Open, which begins June 2. Morgan, a Spartanburg, South Carolina, native who began playing golf at age 5, is studying politics and international affairs at Furman. She earned her way into the LPGA major after sinking a 12-foot putt for birdie at a playoff during a U.S. Open qualifier. “I’ve been working really hard,” Morgan told FOX Carolina. “All the hard work and practice has really paid off. So, it has been a successful semester, and a surprise, but at the same time I feel like I’ve kind of earned it with all the hard work I’ve put into it.” For coverage of the U.S. Open, visit the LPGA website.
