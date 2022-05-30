ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Memorial Day 2022 ceremonies in Easton-Phillipsburg

By Tim Wynkoop
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Memorial Day ceremonies in Easton-Phillipsburg. Veteran David Strauss and Sarah Strouss, members of the Bernardine-May Americal Legion Post and their Ladies Auxillary respectively, place a wreath in Shappell Park as Phillipsburg and Easton observe Memorial Day with ceremonies on May 31, 2022.Get Photo. 6 / 28. 2022 Memorial...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (June 3-9)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
Times News

Cruising Classic to be held in memory of ‘Buzzy’

An event for a Slatington man who died late last year due to complications from COVID-19 will be held in his honor. The Cruising Classic in Memory of Buzzy will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at Becky’s Drive-In, Route 248, Berlinsville. It will leave promptly at 10 a.m., continue...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Local firefighters host second festival in West End

The West End Volunteer Firemen’s Festival returns to the fairgrounds in Gilbert this Thursday through Saturday. “We want people to come out and have fun listening to the bands. This is the first big event for our four departments in a while,” said Jeff Weiss, president of West End Fire Company. “This is our second festival.”
GILBERT, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

8 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 6.2–6.9

This Friday, June 3 marks the first Friday in June, which means the Banana Factory in Bethlehem is open from 6–9 p.m. for the public to explore. Break out your creative side while experiencing new artist exhibits, artist talks, open artist studios, glassblowing demonstrations and an open bar. Jimmie...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
State
Delaware State
City
Easton, PA
City
Delaware, NJ
Easton, PA
Lifestyle
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown-based Community Bike Works unveils new shop in Easton

Repairing a bike isn’t the most difficult thing to do in the world, but it’s good preparation for the things in life that are. Now that the Allentown-based Community Bike Works has found a new, permanent location in Easton’s West Ward at 921 Spruce St., Easton kids will be getting hands-on experience learning those lessons themselves starting this summer.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Search for person struggling in Delaware River comes up empty, P’burg, Easton officials say

Emergency personnel from Pennsylvania and New Jersey responded Monday evening to reports of a person struggling in the Delaware River near the free bridge, authorities said. Boats from the Phillipsburg and Easton fire departments and Pennsylvania Water Rescue searched the area, but they didn’t find anything, fire chiefs from Easton and Phillipsburg and a police captain from Easton told lehighvalleylive.com.
EASTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown music school to close doors

The Conservatory in Doylestown is closing as a result of the pandemic.In an email to families and students, The Conservatory’s executive director and board of directors announced the music school in Doylestown would close at the end of June, after 34 years. The Conservatory has provided music education services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Veteran#Parade#Ladies Auxillary
pikecountycourier.com

Painting soon to begin for Plein Air Milford

MILFORD, PA: Easels will soon pop up around Milford with paintings in progress of the town’s parks, gardens, buildings and streetscapes for the fifth annual Plein Air Milford. Artists will paint at some of the same old buildings, though many are owned by new people. “Our reception has always...
MILFORD, PA
buckscountyherald.com

“Smart” Bowery Farm transforms vacant former brownfield site in Bethlehem

No red barn, no fields to plow. It’s a farm but it looks like a giant warehouse. That’s because it’s Bowery Farm Bethlehem, a smart farm housed in a 156,000-square-foot structure where plants are grown indoors in vertical stacks using artificial light and a fraction of the water that traditional farming requires.
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown North Main condos near completion

The transformation of the former Bucks County library at 50 N. Main St. in the heart of Doylestown Borough into six luxury condominiums is looking toward a November completion, according to its Realtors. Aptly named The Residences at 50 North Main, the development boasts a blend of original brick and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County man who survived ‘widow-maker’ heart attack to celebrate at U.S. Senior Open

Rick Henrick, of North Catasauqua, cut short a round of golf last Sept. 15 at Brookside Country Club in Macungie because he wasn’t feeling well. His heart stopped in the parking lot of the Macungie club when he suffered a type of heart attack so deadly it’s commonly referred to as a “widow-maker,” according to an account of the incident shared by Lehigh Valley Health Network.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bojangles to bring Cajun chicken to Quakertown for 2nd Pa. location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire guts vehicle, spreads to brush in Hanover Township

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Fire gutted a vehicle on a road in Lehigh County. The vehicle burst into flames just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Dauphin Street, near the Route 22 bridge, in Hanover Township. Flames shot 10 to 15 feet in the air. The fire spread to brush...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy