WI: ARMY RESERVE SENDOFF TO THE MIDDLE EAST

Navy Finally Sends Littoral Combat Ship To Middle East
U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio.The Navy wants to retire USS Sioux City and other LCSs like it despite the deployment that comes 14 years after the type entered service.
This is the $13 billion US Navy aircraft carrier Trump constantly complained looked 'really bad,' according to his former defense chief
Trump's former defense secretary said that he had tried to address Trump's complaints about the ship many times but eventually just gave up.
Shocking video shows Ukrainian drone destroying 2 Russian patrol boats
The Russian fast-attack craft were destroyed with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle known as Bayraktar TB2.
Drone destroys Russian landing ship supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Putin's troops on Snake Island as Ukraine vows to 'destroy and burn out' enemy units 'like cockroaches or locusts'
Ukraine today showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island. The footage appears to show the destruction of a large Serna-type landing craft in an air strike. 'Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain...
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Odesa military source says Ukraine struck Russian Naval ship in Black Sea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the southwestern Odesa region said on May 12 that a strike by Ukrainian naval forces damaged a Russian logistics ship in the Black Sea. The claim could not...
Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine
Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes
Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances
Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
Ukraine says it is 'ready' as Belarus suddenly announces military exercises to test combat readiness
Ukraine is vowing Wednesday that it’s "ready" after its northern neighbor Belarus – which Russia used as a springboard for its invasion – announced military exercises to assess the combat readiness of their armed forces. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said the exercises that began Wednesday would also...
americanmilitarynews.com
Threatening Biden? China, Russia fly nuke-capable bombers on Japan’s doorstep during Biden visit
Chinese and Russian nuclear-capable bombers flew together in a joint aerial patrol over the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan on Tuesday in an apparent direct message to President Joe Biden during his visit to Japan. Both Chinese and Russian state-run media outlets reported the joint military air...
DARPA's hypersonic missile countermeasure has taken a major step forward
The U.S.'s ability to counter emerging hypersonic threats has completed a major milestone as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced Phase 2 of the Glide Breaker Program. Among its other projects, DARPA is also focusing on the development of the hypersonic missiles which are currently under flight testing....
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Army's Excalibur 'Shaped-Trajectory' Rounds Can Kill Anything
While some of Excalibur’s technical specifics are not yet known, the round is engineered with an advanced ability to change course in flight and maneuver to kill an otherwise unreachable target. Imagine that a mechanized armored unit was approaching uneven terrain and seeking out an enemy that was obscured...
Rare satellite image 'shows new nuclear-powered hunter-killer attack submarine' in Chinese dry dock
A rare satellite image of a Chinese shipyard has revealed a new nuclear-powered hunter-killer attack submarine, military analysts have claimed. A Pentagon report in November said the People's Liberation Army Navy was preparing new attack submarines with vertical launch tubes for cruise missiles, possibly based on the existing Type 093 submarine.
Defense One
Three More Nations Join Ukraine Planning Cell Run By Army Special Forces
Three more countries have joined a coordination effort set up by U.S. Army special forces to help Ukraine, the Army secretary said Tuesday. “When Russia went into Ukraine in late February, we sent the 10th Special Forces Group to develop a coalition planning cell that enabled us to bring together 20 different nations to coordinate information with international [special operations forces] partners and allies,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during a virtual event with the Atlantic Council. “And that has again, I think, contributed significantly with the effectiveness and the speed of the assistance and training that we've been able to provide.”
Israel 'tells US it carried out assassination of Iranian colonel as a warning to Tehran's elite Quds Force'
Israel has told the United States it was responsible for the assassination of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, according to reports. Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead on Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran.
Take a look at the 'Mighty Dragon,' China's $120 million answer to the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet
The jet has a maximum speed of 2,468 kph and a travel range of 5,926 kilometers.
Ukraine keeps hitting exposed Russian forces on symbolically important Snake Island, U.S. and U.K. confirm
Eleven weeks after Russia captured Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island), a strategically and symbolically important Ukrainian rock in the Black Sea, fighting continues, "with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed garrison located there," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update early Wednesday. "Ukraine has successfully struck Russian air...
UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia
Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
By wielding different navies' aircraft carriers, NATO is showing off an 'easy to miss lever' of combat power
Three times this year, NATO has assumed command of member navies' aircraft carriers to practice an often-overlooked capability.
What has happened to the world's nuclear test sites?
Nuclear weapons are the pinnacle of our species' ingenuity for large-scale devastation. While large proportions of their development could occur on paper and under lab conditions, the time soon came when real bombs would need to be field-tested. To this end, most of today's nuclear powers have conducted hundreds of...
