More than 250 animals killed in Phoenix barn fire

By Greg Hahne Updated: Monday, May 30, 2022 - 11:55am
kjzz.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix firefighters responded to a large barn fire on 67th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen on Saturday. Capt. Todd...

kjzz.org

Comments / 20

dvillarreal
3d ago

that breaks my heart. that home is less than a mile from my house. I'm sure I've passed that house many times to look at the animals they have outside.

Reply(1)
10
Anna McPherson
3d ago

So sad 😭 there have been so many structure fires so far this spring and it isn’t even summer yetBe safe everyone

Reply
3
Debbie Wilson
3d ago

I am so sorry 😞. Thank you to all who tried to help the beautifull animals.

Reply
6
