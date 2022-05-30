More than 250 animals killed in Phoenix barn fire
Phoenix firefighters responded to a large barn fire on 67th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen on Saturday. Capt. Todd...kjzz.org
Phoenix firefighters responded to a large barn fire on 67th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen on Saturday. Capt. Todd...kjzz.org
that breaks my heart. that home is less than a mile from my house. I'm sure I've passed that house many times to look at the animals they have outside.
So sad 😭 there have been so many structure fires so far this spring and it isn’t even summer yetBe safe everyone
I am so sorry 😞. Thank you to all who tried to help the beautifull animals.
Comments / 20