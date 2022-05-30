ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb excited about WR1 role; Jerry Jones reportedly calls him upgrade over Amari Cooper

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrading card lawsuits aside, CeeDee Lamb is a headline item for the Dallas Cowboys. The latter was true prior to the 2022 decision to trade four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and then losing Cedrick Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in NFL free agency, but...

www.cbssports.com

