One of the most rewarding backyard fruit trees, pears are a great choice in many climates! In addition to their delicious fruit, pear trees offer pretty spring flowers and fall color. Two thriving pear trees will give you plenty of fruit over a two-to-four-week period in late summer or early fall. Choosing the right pear trees for your landscape and climate is key to ensuring a big harvest. Some types of pear trees can withstand frigid winter temperatures, while others thrive in warm regions. Plus, many of the insects and diseases that pester apple trees rarely trouble pear trees, making it easier to grow the fruit organically in your own yard. Use these tips to choose the best types of pear trees for your area.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO